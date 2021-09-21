Deep deals on high-end Wusthof knives: Kitchen shears utility set $26 (Reg. $40) + more

Today only, Woot is offering up to 46% off a range of highly-rated Wusthof cutlery, utensil sets, and knife blocks. One standout is the Wusthof 9676 Gourmet Utility Set for $25.99 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $36 at Amazon where it is currently selling for $40, this is the lowest price we can find and matching our previous mention. Including a 3-inch spear point paring knife, a 4.5-inch utility knife, and Wusthof’s “come apart” shears, this is a perfect way to add some high-quality, laser cut kitchen tools to your setup. While you will find some larger knife block sets on sale below, folks looking for a minimalist cooking setup will certainly want to take a look here. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

But if it’s just a simple set of kitchen shears you’re after, the KitchenAid All Purpose model is a great option at $9 Prime shipped. They carry a 4+ star rating from nearly 31,000 Amazon customers and will save you quite a bit over today’s lead deal. You’re not getting the knives as well, but if you already set with those, this is a more affordable option.

Then browse through the rest of today’s Woot Wusthof sale for deals on the brand’s regularly quite expensive knife block sets with over $100 in savings.

The head over to our home goods hub for deep deals on kitchenware and household essentials including Gorilla Grip’s 3-Slot Tool Holder and the Instant Omni 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven, just to make a couple.

More on the Wusthof 9676 Gourmet Utility Set:

Set Includes: 3″ Spear Point Paring Knife, 4 1/2″ Utility Knife, Come-Apart Kitchen Shear

WÜSTHOF GOURMET SERIES – 3 Piece Knife Set with triple riveted synthetic polypropylene handles that resist fading, discoloration, heat and impact. Precisely laser-cut stamped knives offer superb quality and value

RAZOR SHARP – High Carbon Stainless Steel Blades, precisely cut with the latest state of the art technology for incredible sharpness and easy maintenance. WÜSTHOF kitchen knives are Hand Wash Only

