Eastbay’s Fall Season Sale takes 20% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

The Eastbay Fall Season Sale takes 20% off orders of $49 or more with promo code SEP20 at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on adidas, Nike, Under Armour, ASICS, New Balance, and many more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the adidas Ultraboost DNA Shoes that are currently marked down to $128. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $180. If you’re looking to update your workout shoes, this style is a nice option. They’re lightweight, cushioned, flexible, and feature a rigid outsole to promote traction. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

