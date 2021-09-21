Eastbay’s Fall Season Sale takes 20% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

The Eastbay Fall Season Sale takes 20% off orders of $49 or more with promo code SEP20 at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on adidas, Nike, Under Armour, ASICS, New Balance, and many more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the adidas Ultraboost DNA Shoes that are currently marked down to $128. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $180. If you’re looking to update your workout shoes, this style is a nice option. They’re lightweight, cushioned, flexible, and feature a rigid outsole to promote traction. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay or you can shop the entire sale here.

