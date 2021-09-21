RYOBI’s ONE+ 18V impact driver with battery is a weekend warrior must-have at just $39

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI ONE+ 18V 1/4-inch Impact Driver with Battery for $39 shipped. Down from $65, you’d pay $50 for the battery alone at Home Depot right now. Whether you’re looking to expand your DIY toolkit or just start one, RYOBI’s 1/4-inch impact driver is an essential piece of any setup. I’ve got this exact impact driver and it’s a fantastic tool to use for various tasks. Plus, it’ll get you into RYOBI’s expansive ONE+ 18V ecosystem which has products for just about every task, ranging from radios to string trimmers, lawn mowers, saws, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Honestly, just looking at Amazon’s landing page shows how great of a deal this is. You’ll see that other drills from various companies are right around $40 or more, and none are a part of as expansive of a tool lineup like RYOBI offers. So, if you’re looking to pick up an impact driver, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets.

Don’t forget that just $7 on Amazon will let you add the Gorilla Grip 3-slot tool holder to your garage. That’s a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, marking a 30% discount from the normal going rate. This is a great way to organize your yard tools, especially as we head into fall where leaves are going to be taking over yards soon, requiring frequent use of rakes and shovels.

More on the RYOBI Impact Driver:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushed 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger. This impact driver is able to drive long deck screws or large lag screws with ease by delivering 3200 IPM along with 1800 in./lbs. of torque controlled by a variable-speed trigger that churns out 2800 max RPM. Best of all, it’s a part of the RYOBI ONE+ System of over 225 tools that all work on the same battery platform. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this Impact Driver Kit includes a 1.5 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Battery, an 18V Charger, a screwdriver bit and socket adaptor, and an operator’s manual.

