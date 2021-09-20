Just $7 Prime shipped will score Gorilla Grip’s 3-Slot Tool Holder (New low, 30% off)

GORILLA COMMERCE (100% lifetime positive feedback from 123,000+) via Amazon is offering its Gorilla Grip 3-Slot Tool Holder for $6.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Streamline your laundry room, garage, or an entirely different space with this wall-mounted tool holder. Once affixed to the wall it’s able to hold up to 36 pounds of weight across three slots and four integrated hooks. The entire thing spans 10.4 by 3.2 by 2.4 inches, ensuring it will offer loads of utility without taking up very much space. Installation is easy and should take “just a few minutes.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you need to space things out a bit, you could opt for six of these utility hooks instead. Going this route will cost slightly less at $6 Prime shipped. Each hook measures 5.1 by 3.1 by 2 inches and is affixed to the wall using two screws and plastic anchors. Best of all, each unit can hold a total of 44 pounds.

Swing by our home goods guide to find three Brita Replacement Water Filters at $7 alongside a refurbished Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 Grill and Air Fryer at $140. Other recent additions range from this 24-piece glass food storage set at under $34 to a batch of waffle makers from $24.50. Oh, and don’t forget that this metal LED desk lamp can be all yours for $14 Prime shipped.

Gorilla Grip 3-Slot Tool Holder features:

Strongest Hold: wall mounted holder holds up to 36 pounds; 3 slots with spring loaded clamps hold up to 6 pounds each; slots are double rubber gripped to help keep a stronger hold on your items; special friction ball design helps you slip items in and out easily

Organize Your Home: mounted holder is multifunctional and makes it easy to organize and declutter nearly any space; the perfect option for organizing mops, brooms, rakes, garden tools, shovels, baseball bats, gloves and more

Innovative Design: equipped with 4 strong and functional hooks that can hold up to 4 pounds each, making them a perfect way to hang smaller items that take up a lot of room; great for gardening gloves, cleaning bottles and brushes, helmets, umbrellas and more

