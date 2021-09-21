Woot launches up to $499 off cert. refurb iPhone 11/Pro/Max sale, more from $170

Today only, Woot has launched its latest iPhone sale with a series of certified refurbished unlocked handsets starting at $170. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Most notably, we’re seeing new all-time lows across the iPhone 11 series starting at $439.99. Down from its usual $699 price tag, this is as much as $259 in savings while undercutting our previous mention by $20 in order to mark the best price yet. You’ll also be able to score iPhone 11 Pro from $590 alongside iPhone 11 Pro Max from $680, with as much as $499 in savings.

While much of the focus as of late is on upgrading to the newest handset from Apple, there’s still something to be said for the value offered by the iPhone 11 series. Starting with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and going up from there, you’re also looking at other staples across the handsets like Face ID, the A13 Bionic chip, and two or more cameras around back. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other iPhone deals at Woot:

iPhone XS from $330

iPhone XS Max from $420

iPhone X from $300

iPhone SE from $240

iPhone 8 Plus $270

iPhone 8 $170

For all of the other best deals this week, be sure to check out our Apple guide. It may only be Tuesday, but we’re already seeing a collection of notable offerings including flagship hardware, accessories, and more.

iPhone 11 features:

iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 14, and A13 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!