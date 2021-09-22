Sauder’s North Avenue Console falls to 2021 low at $105.50 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Sauder North Avenue Console in Charter Oak for $105.69 shipped. Down from $149, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in years, coming within just $5 of the best we’ve ever tracked. This console is ready to uphold TVs up to 42-inches and 50 pounds or less, makes it a great option for smaller spaces. There’s a study 1-inch thick top and shelves available here, and it’s even finished on all sides allowing you to place it anywhere. The metal frame is powder coated for durability, and no tools are required for assembly. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this cable hider on Amazon. It’s $9, making it an easy buy when you consider the savings from today’s lead deal. It allows you to easily place all the cables running from your TV down to the entertainment center in one sleeve. This helps keep clutter to a minimum and give your home theater a more high-end look.

Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max as well as the new Fire TV Omni that the company recently announced. With a variety of models to choose from, you’ll want to consider giving them a look whenever you’re shopping for your next home theater upgrade.

More on the Sauder TV Console:

Accommodates up to a 42″ TV weighing 50 lbs. or less

Sturdy, 1″ thick top and shelves

Finished on all sides for versatile placement

Powder coated metal frame

Simple, no tools required assembly

