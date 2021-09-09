Amazon debuts new Fire TV Omni series alongside Stick 4K Max w/ Wi-Fi 6, pre-order now

Today, Amazon is refreshing its lineup of Fire TV offerings, delivering an all-new streaming media player alongside full TVs and more. With the Fire TV Stick 4K Max leading the way with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, there’s also the new Fire TV Omni series, all of which are available for pre-order. Head below for more.

Amazon launches new Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Headlining all of the unveils today is the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which debuts as Amazon’s now flagship streaming media player. Sharing a similar dongle design to its other devices in the lineup, the 4K Max stands out with some improved functionality. One of the highlights this time around is the newfound inclusion of Wi-Fi 6. Amazon particularly notes that this is a feature you won’t find on streamers under $179, which of course, is a direct jab at the latest Apple TV 4K.

Alongside improved connectivity, you’re also looking at much of the same in terms of Amazon’s Alexa Voice Remote, with branded streaming service buttons for Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video. Otherwise, you’re looking at an improved GPU for taking full advantage of Amazon Luna on top of 4K HDR playback with support for Dolby Atmos.

Slated to begin shipping on October 7, you can now pre-order the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon. It enters with a $54.99 price point, making it the most expensive of the Fire TV Stick lineup.

New Fire TV Edition models, too

On top of Amazon opting to debut the new streaming media player, the Fire TV Edition lineup is also receiving some love. Amazon Fire TV Omni series, which arrives with five different models. Starting at 43 inches and climbing all of the way up to a massive 75-inch panel, this new TV touts a 4K HDR 10 panel that is supplemented by all of the usual Fire TV features.

One of the highlights alongside its sleek design is hands-free access to Alexa for changing the channel, adjusting volume, and more. You’re also looking at three HDMI inputs, Dolby Cision, and built-in privacy controls.

These will all go live on October 27, and debut at a $409.99 price point and go up from there. You can currently pre-order all of the new Fire TV Omni series releases now at Amazon.

To complement the more flagship-caliber Omni series, there is now also the Fire TV 4-series lineup. These start at 43-inches and go up to 55-inch panels, with 4K panels and the same smart functionality. The main difference here is the lack of hands-free Alexa, though the design certainly isn’t as sleek, either. Starting at $369.99, you can pre-order these now before a launch on October 27.

On top of the new in-house home theater upgrades, Amazon is continuinng its partnership with other manufacturers. Pioneer is now out with a refreshed 43-inch 4K offering with the usual Fire TV feature set. This one will set you back $369.99 and is now available for purchase.

9to5Toys’ Take

Amazon has already made some of the best offerings on the market when it comes to streaming media players, and now its latest releases are certainly delivering that again. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is easily going to be a go-to for those looking to bring the popular OS to their TVs, while the new televisions themselves look to offer some additional incentives for those picking up an entirely new home theater display.

