Save $100 on Hisense’s latest 4K 120Hz Android TVs with HDMI 2.1 at Amazon lows

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 55-inch U7G QLED 4K Android TV for $749.99 shipped. Normally fetching $850, you’re looking at an all-time low set for only the second time with $100 in savings attached. Having entered the Hisense lineup earlier this summer, this U7G model is one of the brand’s latest offerings and is backed with specs to match. Its 55-inch 4K QLED panel is backed by a 120Hz native refresh rate, which pairs perfectly with its pair of HDMI 2.1 ports for hooking up a PS5 or Xbox Series X. Though the built-in Android TV features are sure to deliver most of the content you’ll need, with access to popular streaming services on top of Google Assistant features. Rated 4/5 stars and you can get a better idea of what to expect in our review of the U8G model. Head below for more.

If your home theater setup calls for an even more capable upgrade, Amazon also now offers the new Hisense U8G 55-inch 4K HDR Android TV for $899.99. Down $100 from its going rate, this is matching the all-time low and marks one of the first discounts overall. Having just launched back in May, the new 2021 edition of Hisense 4K TV arrives with Android TV at the center of the experience alongside a ULED panel backed by 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of built-in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR picture, you’ll benefit from four HDMI ports (one of which is HDMI 2.1-ready) with plenty of onboard streaming service access to supplement the package. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Both of today’s Hisense TV deals are made even more compelling by the recent rollout of a new 100-day trial program. As part of its new no regrets guarantee that you can read all about in our coverage right here, the program offers some extra assurance in case you don’t end up as impressed by all of the specs. Otherwise, just got hit up our home theater guide for plenty of other discounts now that we’re halfway through the week.

Hisense 55-inch U7G QLED 4K Android TV features:

The Hisense U7G Quantum is the most advanced TV in its price class, providing a picture with richer colors, more detail, better brightness, and smoother motion. For the first time, the U7G is enhanced by Quantum Dot technology, raising the bar for picture-quality. With Quantum Dots, watching your TV is closer to looking out a window than ever before. Scenes pop with the impact of lifelike color and realistic brightness enabled by Quantum Dots.

