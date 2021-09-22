Our exclusive discount takes $301 off the Segway Ninebot electric Gokart PRO

Wellbots has partnered with 9to5Toys to offer an exclusive discount on the Segway Ninebot Electric Gokart PRO. Right now, applying code 9TO5KART at checkout will drop the price down to $1,899 shipped, delivering the lowest price in months in the process. Typically fetching $2,000, it recently saw a price hike up to $2,200 following the ongoing chip shortages and import difficulties, with today’s offer taking $301 off. Geared for riders weighing up to 220lbs, the Ninebot Gokart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23MPH top speeds. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric break, integrated headlights, and taillights. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 385 customers. Head below for more.

On top of just being a slick electric go-kart, this Segway Ninebot offering is also capable of pulling off some unique drifting action. Its rear TPE ties are designed to let you cruise around corners or pull of tight turns with a slicked exterior. There’s also a 15.5-mile range for ample riding times, too.

Segway Ninebot Gokart PRO features:

Segway Ninebot Gokart PRO is the best performing and most reliable gokart you will find on the market. It’s features are unmatched with a 23 mph top speed along with a 15.5 mile range. Easily adjustable with a height range of 51″ to 75″, it is perfect for kids and adults who want to have fun drifting around and experience go-karting like never before.

