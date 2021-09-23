Add this live edge 40-inch coffee table to your living room for $322

Home Depot is offering the StyleCraft Badang 40-inch Specialty Wood Coffee Table with Live Edge for $322 shipped with the code DECORDAYS15 at checkout. Down 15% from its normal $379 going rate, this is the best price that we’ve seen for this specific unit. If you’re looking for a unique coffee table to put in your home, this is it. The live edge teak slab measures approximately 36 inches long by 24 inches wide, and stands around 17 inches off the ground. I say “approximately” and “around” because the nature of live edge wood means that each piece will be unique. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Instead of today’s deal, you could save quite a bit by opting for the WLIVE Wood Lift Top Coffee Table. Considering it’s not live edge and solid wood, you’ll be getting a lighter weight table overall here. This table, however, has a different design with both a lift top and hidden storage compartment, so it might fit your setup better. Plus, at $150, it’s more than 50% below today’s lead deal, leaving additional cash in your pocket after all is said and done.

Don’t forget that Sauder’s North Avenue Console is currently available on Amazon for a 2021 low of $105.50. Designed to hold up to a 42-inch TV, and delivering three different shelves to store things on, you’ll find that this is a great addition to any space.

More on the StyleCraft Live Edge Coffee Table:

Add a live edge natural style to your living or family room with this coffee table made from teak wood, hairpin legs, in a clear lacquer finish. This coffee table exemplifies superior product design and great styling, as no two items are exactly alike, at an unbeatable price. This stylish rustic looking table will accent most decor.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!