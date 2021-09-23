Expand your milling abilities with Amazon Basics’ 29-piece titanium drill bit set at a low of $19.50

-
Amazon
New low $19.50

Amazon is offering its 29-piece Amazon Basics Titanium Drill Bit Set for $19.58 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of over $40, today’s deal saves more than 50% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to drill through hard metals, like stainless steel, titanium, and even aluminum, these bits are made to handle anything you put in front of them. With 29 bits, you’ll get quite a few sizes ranging from 1/16-inch up to 1/2-inch. The included case not only allows for easy storage and transport, but also keeping things organized. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up the BLACK+DECKER Screwdriver and Drill Bit Set instead. Coming in with a full 109 pieces, these bits are really made for wood and not metal, so do keep that in mind. However, if you’re a DIYer and not a metalworker, this is a fantastic bundle to pick up, especially at $19 on Amazon.

Don’t forget to check out Home Depot’s Deal of the Day which delivers discounts across various products, including combo kits and more. Up to $220 in savings is available here, so be sure to give our previous coverage a look in order to find all the ways you can save.

More on the Amazon Basics Drill Bit Set:

  • 29 drill bits for cutting through hard metal, like stainless steel, aluminum alloy, and titanium alloy
  • Drill bit sizes include: 1/16″, 5/64″, 3/32″, 7/64″, 1/8″, 9/64″, 5/32″, 11/64″, 3/16″, 13/64″, 7/32″, 15/64″, 1/4″, 17/64″, 9/32″, 19/64″, 5/16″, 21/64″, 11/32″, 23/64″, 3/8″, 25/64″, 13/32″, 27/64″, 7/16″, 29/64″, 15/32″, 31/64″, and 1/2″
  • Made of M35 Co5% high-speed steel (HSS) with a titanium finish for rugged, reliable strength

