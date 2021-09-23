Home Depot’s latest sale takes $220 off combo kits from DEWALT, RYOBI, and more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to $220 off a selection of combo tool kits from popular brands like DEWALT, Milwaukee, RYOBI, and more. Shipping is free across the board, with no-cost pickup available in most instances at your local store. Our top pick is this DEWALT 20V MAX 7-Tool Combo kit at $479. Usually fetching $699, you’re looking at the full $220 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date at within $29 of the all-time low set back in February. Including just about everything a budding weekend warrior could need, this 7-tool kit is centered around the 20V MAX ecosystem and features two batteries to get you started. That’s alongside seven tools ranging from your typical drill to sanders, saws, lights, and more. Plus, there’s a storage case to pack everything into between jobs. Over 3,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the lead deal isn’t quite the right fit for your DIY setup, be sure to shop all of the offers in today’s Home Depot sale right here. You’ll find a collection of other discounts at up to $220 off ranging from entry-level kits to kickstart your weekend warrior abilities to higher-end packages for refreshing some of those worn down offerings. And with various brands like Milwaukee and RYOBI on top of DEWALT, there’s something for nearly every ecosystem, too.

Then after you’re all set on the home improvement front, it is time to turn your attention to the yard. This morning saw a 1-day Sun Joe Amazon sale go live with up to 41% off a selection of the brand’s popular gear. Ranging from leaf mulchers to outdoor heaters and more, you’ll find prices starting at $46.

DEWALT 20V MAX 7-Tool Combo Kit features:

This 20V MAX Cordless Compact 7-Tool Combo Kit includes one 4 Ah battery and two compact 2 Ah batteries. It’s a versatile kit, featuring our a brushless hammer drill which is lightweight and compact for big jobs in tight spaces. The impact driver has a 2-speed transmission with up to 1500 RPMs for a range of fastening and drilling applications. Cut 2×4 lumber at a 45-degree angle in a single pass using the Circular Saw with included 6-1/2 in. Carbide Blade. The brushless random orbial sander has a variable speed dial for control from 8,000 – 12,000 OPM to match the speed to the application.

