Coleman’s 625-Lumen Battery Guard LED flashlight falls to new all-time low of $17

-
AmazonHome GoodsColeman
New low $17

Amazon is currently offering the Coleman Battery Guard LED Flashlight for $17.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally, this would go for around $24 or so, having dipped to $20 just last week, and now at a new all-time low. This 625-lumen flashlight is set to illuminate your path up to 425-meters away. You’ll get up to 200-hours of battery life here, as well as a rugged IPX4 waterproof exterior, so it works just as well for patrolling your home at night as it does for camping and family outings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 450 customers. See more options below.

If you often find yourself walking around alone at night, or just want a slightly more affordable lighting option, this 2-pack of GearLight tactical LED flashlights is available for $16. They sport a similar design to the kind I carry around, with a sturdy aluminum form-factor and IPX4 waterproofing. Though not quite as bright as our lead deal, these are still a worthwhile option at just $8 apiece. And over 12,500 customers agree, leaving them an average of 4.7/5 stars.

Speaking of lighting deals, did you see the massive 36% savings we just tracked on Govee’s RGBIC smart strip lights? These work great for adding a pop of color to any room, come backed by Alexa and Assistant support, and right now you can score them for $31 shipped. Head over to our smart home guide for even more discounts like this.

More on the Coleman Flashlight:

  • RUNTIME: Up to 3 hours (high) and 200 hours (low); 6 AA batteries (sold separately)
  • STOPS BATTERY DRAIN: BatteryGuard technology automatically disconnects batteries from circuit for up to 25% longer battery life than traditional flashlights
  • REDUCES CORROSION: Batteries can be stored in flashlight for years (up to their inherent shelf life)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Coleman

About the Author

Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth smart scale also w...
Govee’s 33-ft. RGBIC light strip features individ...
This 4-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters is just $5.50 at...
This 1080p portable projector delivers 200-inches of st...
This $40 universal treadmill desk will help you take ba...
Stand up while working with this tall dual monitor desk...
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer ships with a 10-...
Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with Liquid Retina ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 33%

Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth smart scale also works with Google Fit at low of $20 (Save 33%)

$20 Learn More
Reg. $48

Govee’s 33-ft. RGBIC light strip features individually addressable LEDs for $31 (Reg. $48)

$31 Learn More

New Nintendo Direct presentation starts now with 40 mins of upcoming Switch titles + more

45% off

This 4-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters is just $5.50 at Amazon (45% off)

$5.50 Learn More
Save 50%

This 1080p portable projector delivers 200-inches of starlit movie nights for $55 (50% off)

$55 Learn More
20% off

This $40 universal treadmill desk will help you take back time spent at the gym (New low)

$40 Learn More
Save 50%

Newegg gaming flash sale takes up to 50% off monitors, keyboards, and more from $13

From $13 Learn More
27% off

Stand up while working with this tall dual monitor desk mount at $24 (New low, 27% off)

$24 Learn More