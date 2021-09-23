Govee’s 33-ft. RGBIC light strip features individually addressable LEDs for $31 (Reg. $48)

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot Wi-Fi RGBIC for $31.19 shipped with the code GOVEE6144K and once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $48, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Sporting built-in Wi-Fi, this light strip delivers the ability to be controlled with either Alexa or Assistant voice commands. Plus, you can tie it into existing automations. Govee’s RGBIC technology breaks the strip into sections that can be individually controlled, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this 100-pack of LED strip mounts. It goes over the strip itself and screws into whatever surface you’re securing them to, making sure the LEDs won’t fall down. I used these very clips to hang LEDs from my parents kitchen cabinets to give them an upgrade and they worked fantastically. For just $6.50 Prime shipped, it’s hard to go wrong here.

Don’t forget that Nanoleaf’s all-new wooden Elements HomeKit lights are now $250. That’s a $50 price drop from its normal going rate and brings an elegant style to your living space. Plus, we have more deals from $60, so you’ll want to check out previous coverage to learn all the ways you can save.

More on Govee’s Wi-Fi RGBIC LED Lights:

Effortless Voice Control: Adjust smart led strip lights without even lifting a finger using hands-free via Alexa and Google Assistant. Enjoy extensive customization in the Govee Home app. Both WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity options.

RGBIC Effects: Equipped with built-in IC chips, Govee rgbic led strip lights can display multiple colors simultaneously. From vibrant, multiple color effects to alluring, subtle color schemes, these lights are sure to impress.

Enhanced Music Modes: With a built-in, high sensitivity mic, LED lights can sync with your favorite music and sounds. 4 music modes and adjustable mic sensitivity make it an excellent feature for parties, quiet get-togethers, and watching sports.

