Newegg gaming flash sale takes up to 50% off monitors, keyboards, and more from $13

Newegg is kicking off fall savings with a PC gaming peripheral flash sale from $13. Everything from gaming mice to keyboards, monitors, cooling fans, and much more is on sale today, but one standout from the bunch is this ASUS TUF 25-inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor (VG259QR) for $169.99 shipped when you apply code 94FLSL2AZ92242 at checkout. Comparable monitors on Amazon tend to fall around the $220 range, so you can save quite a bit today and mark the best available. This compact ASUS monitor comes decked out with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility for ultra low latency gameplay. The 1080p display is backed by shadow boosting technology, so you can see clearly in dark areas as well. A single DisplayPort and dual HDMI ports round out the hardware. Currently rated 5/5 eggs. Shop the rest of today’s flash sale deals below.

Other notable gaming deals:

And don’t miss out on the barrel of Razer gaming deals we tracked just yesterday evening. Headlined by the BlackWidow V3 Mini keyboard seeing its first discount to $150, you’ll also find deals on everything from the BlackWidow V3 Pro, Huntsman Mini, and even the award-winning Iskur gaming chair, all starting at just $40.

ASUS TUF 25-inch Gaming Monitor (VG259QR) features:

24.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) gaming monitor with ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT), eliminating ghosting for sharp gaming visuals

Shadow Boost enhances image details in dark areas, brightening scenes without over-exposing bright areas

G-SYNC Compatible processor to deliver a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR (variable refresh rate) by default

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!