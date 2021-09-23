Newegg gaming flash sale takes up to 50% off monitors, keyboards, and more from $13

Newegg is kicking off fall savings with a PC gaming peripheral flash sale from $13. Everything from gaming mice to keyboards, monitors, cooling fans, and much more is on sale today, but one standout from the bunch is this ASUS TUF 25-inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor (VG259QR) for $169.99 shipped when you apply code 94FLSL2AZ92242 at checkout. Comparable monitors on Amazon tend to fall around the $220 range, so you can save quite a bit today and mark the best available. This compact ASUS monitor comes decked out with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility for ultra low latency gameplay. The 1080p display is backed by shadow boosting technology, so you can see clearly in dark areas as well. A single DisplayPort and dual HDMI ports round out the hardware. Currently rated 5/5 eggs. Shop the rest of today’s flash sale deals below.

And don’t miss out on the barrel of Razer gaming deals we tracked just yesterday evening. Headlined by the BlackWidow V3 Mini keyboard seeing its first discount to $150, you’ll also find deals on everything from the BlackWidow V3 Pro, Huntsman Mini, and even the award-winning Iskur gaming chair, all starting at just $40.

ASUS TUF 25-inch Gaming Monitor (VG259QR) features:

  • 24.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) gaming monitor with ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay
  • ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT), eliminating ghosting for sharp gaming visuals
  • Shadow Boost enhances image details in dark areas, brightening scenes without over-exposing bright areas
  • G-SYNC Compatible processor to deliver a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR (variable refresh rate) by default

Stand up while working with this tall dual monitor desk...
Brother’s AirPrint-enabled AiO laser printer is a...
Bang & Olufsen high-end Portal Gaming Headset is m...
Razer’s new BlackWidow V3 Mini sees first discoun...
Skytech’s Shiva gaming desktop delivers RTX 3070 ...
This dual-monitor desk mount just hit a new 1-year low ...
This Xbox Series X|S controller skin bundles eight thum...
CORSAIR’s new M65 RGB ULTRA/Wireless pack a built...
