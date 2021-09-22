Razer’s new BlackWidow V3 Mini sees first discount to $150 (Save $30), more from $40

Amazon is currently offering Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% Wireless Gam ng Keyboard for $149.99 shipped. That marks the very first discount we’ve tracked down from the $180 list price and a new all-time low. Building off the popularity of the BlackWidow V3, this new 65% mini keyboard arrives with a posse of tactile, green switches for secure actuation as well doubleshot ABS keycaps. It boasts 200-hours of wireless battery life and multi-device connectivity over Bluetooth. Although, with Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless, you can connect both a keyboard and mouse over a single USB dongle. Over 550 customers have left it with a 4.3/5 star rating, but you can dive into our hands-on review to get a closer look. We’re also tracking a number of other exciting Razer deals below, so hit the jump to keep reading.

Other notable Razer deals:

And if that’s not enough to overhaul your battlestation, you’ll find deals on just about everything else in our dedicated gaming guide. So whether you’re on the prowl for a powerful RTX 3070 desktop, or Nebula’s impressive 120Hz ultrawide monitor at $130 off, you’ll find it all and more rounded up right here.

Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard features:

3 Modes of Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption, HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming, and USB-C for charging while in use

Razer Green Mechanical Switches For Precise Execution With A Clicky, Tactile Feel: Hear and feel the satisfying feedback in every keystroke you make with actuation that’s optimized for gaming—supported by classic, full-height keys that don’t compromise on the gaming experience

Up to 200 Hours of Battery Life: Enjoy uninterrupted use regardless of whether it’s in Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth mode, and minimize downtime with charging that goes from zero to full in just under 5 hours

