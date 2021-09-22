Razer’s new BlackWidow V3 Mini sees first discount to $150 (Save $30), more from $40

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
New low $150

Amazon is currently offering Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% Wireless Gam ng Keyboard for $149.99 shipped. That marks the very first discount we’ve tracked down from the $180 list price and a new all-time low. Building off the popularity of the BlackWidow V3, this new 65% mini keyboard arrives with a posse of tactile, green switches for secure actuation as well doubleshot ABS keycaps. It boasts 200-hours of wireless battery life and multi-device connectivity over Bluetooth. Although, with Razer’s HyperSpeed wireless, you can connect both a keyboard and mouse over a single USB dongle. Over 550 customers have left it with a 4.3/5 star rating, but you can dive into our hands-on review to get a closer look. We’re also tracking a number of other exciting Razer deals below, so hit the jump to keep reading.

Other notable Razer deals:

And if that’s not enough to overhaul your battlestation, you’ll find deals on just about everything else in our dedicated gaming guide. So whether you’re on the prowl for a powerful RTX 3070 desktop, or Nebula’s impressive 120Hz ultrawide monitor at $130 off, you’ll find it all and more rounded up right here.

Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini Keyboard features:

  • 3 Modes of Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth for efficient power consumption, HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming, and USB-C for charging while in use
  • Razer Green Mechanical Switches For Precise Execution With A Clicky, Tactile Feel: Hear and feel the satisfying feedback in every keystroke you make with actuation that’s optimized for gaming—supported by classic, full-height keys that don’t compromise on the gaming experience
  • Up to 200 Hours of Battery Life: Enjoy uninterrupted use regardless of whether it’s in Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth mode, and minimize downtime with charging that goes from zero to full in just under 5 hours

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Razer

About the Author

Wyze’s ANC Wireless Headphones with Alexa see new...
Skytech’s Shiva gaming desktop delivers RTX 3070 ...
This dual-monitor desk mount just hit a new 1-year low ...
Anker’s Android Nebula Cosmos Projector now $600 ...
This Xbox Series X|S controller skin bundles eight thum...
CORSAIR’s new M65 RGB ULTRA/Wireless pack a built...
New CYRILL iPhone 13 case launch deals start from $14: ...
Amazon celebrates the release of ‘Star Wars: Visi...
Show More Comments

Related

Hands-on: Customizing Razer keyboards with keycaps, coiled cables, and wrist rests [video]

Upgrade your setup

Elgato’s Ring Light is a must-have for streaming at $153 (Reg. up to $200), more from $50

From $50 Learn More

New Razer Halo Infinite gear pre-orders now live: BlackWidow V3, mouse, headset, more

New low

Latest EPOS B20 USB microphone upgrades your audio setup at low of $169

$169 Learn More

Scuf Instinct Pro review: the premium custom wireless Xbox controller [video]

Expand your colection

VUDU celebrates Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary with Star Wars 4K bundle, Indiana Jones, more

Shop now Learn More
New low

Wyze’s ANC Wireless Headphones with Alexa see new low at $56 shipped (Reg. $80)

$56 Learn More
$200 off

Skytech’s Shiva gaming desktop delivers RTX 3070 performance to your setup at $1,800

$1,800 Learn More