Amazon kicks off fall cooking with kitchenware deals starting at just $9.50 (Save up to 33%)

Stock Your Home (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering these Olde Thompson Copper Salt and Pepper Grinders for $13.56 Prime shipped. This marks the very first discount we’ve tracked from the $20 list price and subsequently a new all-time low. Standing four and half inches tall, this rustic copper salt and pepper grinder set not only looks great, but adds a touch of freshness to any meal. I personally use an Olde Thompson black pepper grinder at home and find the flavor to be bolder and more enticing than the pre-ground stuff. Plus, each one is outfitted with a stainless steel grinding mechanism, so you know these are built to last. Head below the jump for even more kitchen and cooking deals like these from $9.50.

Other notable kitchenware deals:

You’ll find even more deals like these tucked away in our home goods guide. So if you’ve been looking for another way to spice up your fall recipes this season, you’ll definitely want to check out Amazon’s 4.3-quart cast iron dutch oven down to $26. This one is perfect for roasting, broiling, and crafting cozy harvest time meals for the whole family. Plus, we’ve rounded up even more cast iron deals starting at just $15, so take a look before the cold weather sets in for good.

