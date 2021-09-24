Amazon’s 4.3-qt. Cast Iron Dutch Oven is perfect for fall meals at $26 (Reg. $40+), more from $20

Today only, Woot is offering up to 53% off a range of cast iron kitchen favorites. One standout is the Amazon Basics 4.3-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven at $25.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $40 or more at Amazon, this is up to 38% in savings and the lowest total we can find. It is also a few bucks under the Amazon all-time low. Perfect for baking, boiling, braising, or roasting those hearty fall and winter meals, this one has a 4.3-quart capacity and a nice white enameled finish. Oven-safe to 400-degrees, it includes side handles and a fitted lid, just make sure you have some kind of trivet so you can serve it up right on the dining table. Head below for more details.

If you can do without the cast iron, you can achieve every similar results in this aluminum Dutch oven-style pot from Imusa. It sells for $15 Prime shipped and makes for a great lower-cost alternative to today’s cast iron featured deal.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot cast iron sale for offers starting from $20 Prime shipped including additional Dutch oven options, baking pans, skillets, and much more right here.

Then go check out some of today’s other highlight home goods deals including Anker’s eufy HomeVac Go Cordless Stick/Hand Vacuum, offers on GermGuardian’s smart Air Purifier Tower, and Coleman’s 625-Lumen Battery Guard LED flashlight, among others right here.

More on the Amazon Basics Cast Iron Dutch Oven:

The enameled cast iron Dutch oven can be used for baking, boiling, braising, or roasting a wide range of recipes! This beautiful, versatile cookware moves seamlessly from refrigerator to stovetop or oven to the table for cooking, serving and single-dish cleanup. Made with heavy-duty cast iron, the Dutch oven retains heat well and distributes it evenly when cooking on a stovetop, oven, or grill.

