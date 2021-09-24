Amazon’s 4.3-qt. Cast Iron Dutch Oven is perfect for fall meals at $26 (Reg. $40+), more from $20

-
Home GoodswootAmazon Basics
53% off From $20

Today only, Woot is offering up to 53% off a range of cast iron kitchen favorites. One standout is the Amazon Basics 4.3-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven at $25.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $40 or more at Amazon, this is up to 38% in savings and the lowest total we can find. It is also a few bucks under the Amazon all-time low. Perfect for baking, boiling, braising, or roasting those hearty fall and winter meals, this one has a 4.3-quart capacity and a nice white enameled finish. Oven-safe to 400-degrees, it includes side handles and a fitted lid, just make sure you have some kind of trivet so you can serve it up right on the dining table. Head below for more details. 

If you can do without the cast iron, you can achieve every similar results in this aluminum Dutch oven-style pot from Imusa. It sells for $15 Prime shipped and makes for a great lower-cost alternative to today’s cast iron featured deal. 

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot cast iron sale for offers starting from $20 Prime shipped including additional Dutch oven options, baking pans, skillets, and much more right here

Then go check out some of today’s other highlight home goods deals including Anker’s eufy HomeVac Go Cordless Stick/Hand Vacuum, offers on GermGuardian’s smart Air Purifier Tower, and Coleman’s 625-Lumen Battery Guard LED flashlight, among others right here

More on the Amazon Basics Cast Iron Dutch Oven:

The enameled cast iron Dutch oven can be used for baking, boiling, braising, or roasting a wide range of recipes! This beautiful, versatile cookware moves seamlessly from refrigerator to stovetop or oven to the table for cooking, serving and single-dish cleanup. Made with heavy-duty cast iron, the Dutch oven retains heat well and distributes it evenly when cooking on a stovetop, oven, or grill. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This Amazon-made 58-piece screwdriver set just fell to ...
Save $90 on Anker’s eufy HomeVac Go Cordless Stic...
Woot’s prev-gen. Apple Watch sale brings WatchOS ...
GermGuardian’s smart Air Purifier Tower with real...
Tackle fall clean-ups with Greenworks’ Cordless B...
Score an Etekcity Dual Outdoor Smart Plug for your upco...
Coleman’s 625-Lumen Battery Guard LED flashlight ...
This $40 universal treadmill desk will help you take ba...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $200

Bring home an Instant Pot Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for easy fall dinners: $142.50 (Reg. $200)

$142.50 Learn More
55% off

Nite Ize’s popular rubber reusable gear organizer ties hit Amazon low: 6-pack $6.50 (55% off)

$6.50 Learn More
Save $20

This HomeKit air quality monitor brings five metrics to your Siri setup at $86 (Save 20%)

From $86 Learn More
43% off

Upgrade your podcast or stream audio with an aluminum microphone kit at just $16.50 (43% off)

$16.50 Learn More
50% off

RYOBI’s 18V drill/driver combo kit delivers two batteries, bits, and more to your setup at $59

$59 Learn More
50% off

Nordstrom offers up to 50% off Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, PUMA, more + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
38% off

This Amazon-made 58-piece screwdriver set just fell to $19.50 Prime shipped (38% off)

$19.50 Learn More
Reg. $130

LG’s latest TONE Free FP5 earbuds pack ANC, 22-hour battery life, more at $50 low (Reg. $130)

$50 Learn More