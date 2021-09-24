Amazon’s Fire TV Recast lets you kick cable without losing DVR abilities at $119 (New low)

BuyDig is offering the Amazon Fire TV Recast Over-the-air 500GB DVR for $119 shipped. With a normal price of $230 and sale of $170 right now at both Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 to mark a new all-time low. Tired of paying insanely high cable bills? Well, you can simply deploy Amazon’s Fire TV Recast into your home theater setup and sidestep DVR bills entirely. All you have to do is hook up an antenna and the Recast will handle recording live sports, local news, TV shows, and more. It can even record two shows at once, storing up to 75 hours of programming. You can also use Alexa devices to search for shows, control the channel guide, and manage recordings all through voice commands. Rated 4.3/5 stars at Best Buy. Head below for more.

Given you’re saving up to $111 here, you’ll want to consider reinvesting a bit of your leftover cash into picking up an antenna unless you already have one. If you haven’t purchased one yet, this 250+ mile indoor OTA antenna is a great choice. It’s just $30 on Amazon, making it a budget-focused purchase. Unsure what channels are near you? Well, AntennaWeb will show you exactly what you can reach with this 250+ mile antenna.

Don’t forget that right now LG’s 2021 A1 smart OLED 4K TVs are on sale at new Amazon lows. Pricing starts as low as $1,097 and you’ll find up to $500 in savings available here. These TVs deliver as close of a theater experience at home that you can get, thanks to 4K OLED technology.

More on the Fire TV Recast:

Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show, or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device—with no monthly fees.

Enjoy live sports, local news, late night shows, and other can’t miss TV from channels available through an HD antenna (sold separately).

Record up to 2 shows at once. Plus, store up to 75 hours of HD programming.

