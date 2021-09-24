LG’s 2021 A1 smart OLED 4K TVs have dropped to new Amazon lows at up to $500 off

Amazon is now discounting the entire lineup of LG 2021 A1 Smart 4K OLED TVs starting at $1,096.99 shipped. With as much as $500 in savings across the lineup, we’re looking at a series of new all-time lows that are $100 under our previous mentions. Delivering the latest OLED tech from LG, its A1 series TVs arrive with up to 75-inch panels and come backed by the new a7 GEN 4 processor to handle 4K upscaling and more. Alongside Dolby Vision and HDR, the OLED screen packs darker blacks and brighter colors for a more immersive movie night experience. And if all the built-in smart features aren’t providing enough content for you, there’s also three HDMI ports to round out the package. Rated 4.8/5 stars at Best Buy. Head below for a full rundown on the discounts.

All of the LG A1 TVs on sale:

But if you’re looking for a more theater-like experience when it comes to movie night, go check out the $200 in savings that are available across Anker’s Android Nebula projectors. With several models on sale, you’ll find higher-end 4K offerings joined by portable models and much more starting at $200.

LG 2021 A1 OLED TV features:

Change your expectations of TV. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—backed by AI and an advanced processor. Only on OLED. Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.

