GermGuardian’s smart Air Purifier Tower with real-time monitoring now $160 (Reg. up to $250)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the GermGuardian AP5800W 19-inch Air Purifier Tower for $159.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $250 there, this model is currently on sale for $168 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find with up to $90 in savings. Rated for spaces up to 298-square feet, it features activated carbon filters to reduce odors from pets, smoking, and cooking as well as a “360-degree HEPA filter” that “captures 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.” This model also carries a smart air quality monitor inside that analyzes “particulate matter 2.5+ microns in size” to automatically adjust the purifier’s settings to accomodate your particular space. The smart monitor will “change colors indicating the real-time air quality level in the room from good, average, poor, and very poor.” Rated 4+ stars from Best Buy customers. More details below. 

If you can do without the smart air quality monitoring, take a look at this LEVOIT Air Purifier for $90 instead. This one features similar HEPA filtration and is rated for spaces nearly as large for $70 less than today’s lead deal. It also comes from one the most popular brands in the space. 

More air purifier deals:

Then go swing by our home goods guide for offers on kitchenware, furniture upgrades, household accessories, hoe office gear, and more

More on the GermGuardian AP5800W Air Purifier:

  • Allergen Control: 360 Degree HEPA Filter captures 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as .3 microns such as household dust, pet dander, mold spores and plant pollens
  • Captures Odors: Activated carbon filter reduces odors from pets, smoking, cooking along with many VOC’s emitted from a variety of household products and chemicals
  • Air Quality Monitor (AQM) with Indicator Display: Smart AQM detects particulate matter that is 2.5+ microns in size and can automatically adjust to optimize room air quality. 

