RYOBI’s 18V drill/driver combo kit delivers two batteries, bits, and more to your setup at $59

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Drill/Driver Bundle for $59 shipped. Down from $119, today’s deal saves you 50% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Today’s bundle delivers RYOBI’s 18V ONE+ drill/driver to your DIY toolkit alongside two batteries, a charger, bag, and even drill bit set. This is everything you’ll need to start your DIY journey, as all projects require a drill at some point in time. Plus, this will get you into the RYOBI 18V battery ecosystem, which is vast and spans quite a wide array of product categories. Rated 4/5 stars at Home Depot. Head below for more.

To drill perfectly circular holes with your new drill, consider picking up a Forstner bit set. This Steelex 7-piece kit ships with a similar 1/4- to 1-inch sizing and also comes pre-sharpened. At $18, these are ready to ship on Amazon, which is worth considering when determining which kit to purchase. You could also opt for the WoodRiver set that we have on sale for $20, instead, if you’re after a slightly higher-end model.

Don’t forget that the Amazon-made 58-piece screwdriver set just fell in price a few minutes ago. Down to $19.50, you’ll save 38% and enjoy being able to tackle more DIY projects than today’s lead deal can deliver alone.

More on the RYOBI Drill/Driver:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, Charger, Bag, and 22-Piece Titanium Drill Bit Kit. The drill/driver features a 1/2 in. keyless chuck with a 24-position clutch and 2- speed gear box that adjusts the torque output to control the depth of the screw or fastener. This kit is powered a lithium-ion battery that holds a charge up to 4X longer, offers up to 20% more run time and is 45% lighter weight than Ni-Cd batteries. Best of all, it’s a part of the RYOBI ONE+ System of over 225 Cordless Tools that all work on the same battery platform.

