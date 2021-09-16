Add a 7-piece WoodRiver Forstner bit set to your drill setup at just $20 shipped (Save 50%)

Woodcraft is offering its WoodRiver 7-piece Forstner Bit Set for $19.99 with free shipping when you use the code MASTERBUILDER at checkout. Note: Shipping seems to be delayed as these units are backordered, but from what we can tell, delivery should happen around next week or the week after. You can opt for in-store pickup where available to sidestep the delayed shipping. Down 50% from its $40 normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked, and a similar set from a reputable brand goes for $55 at Amazon right now. This kit includes seven total bits ranging from 1/4- to 1-inch in 1/8-inch increments. Coming pre-sharpened and ready to use, you’ll be able to chuck this up in both hand drills or drill presses depending on what task you have at hand. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

To save cash on Amazon, you’ll have to go with a lesser-known brand. The Steelex 7-piece set ships with a similar 1/4- to 1-inch sizing and also comes pre-sharpened. At $18, these are ready to ship on Amazon, which is worth considering when determining which kit to purchase. Honestly, either set you buy will do you good starting out, though the WoodRiver models above will likely last a bit longer before it’s time to re-sharpen them.

Another woodworking must-have is a table saw. Well, you’re in luck if you haven’t picked one up yet, as SKIL’s 10-inch model is on sale for $299 today. Down from $350 or more, you’re scoring the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon here, which makes now a great time to add this to your shop.

More on the WoodRiver Forstner Bit Set:

7 Forstner bits from 1/4″ to 1″ in 1/8″ increments

Cuts clean; no burning when subjected to harsh treatment

Use with a hand drill or drill press

Pre-sharpened bits are ready to use

