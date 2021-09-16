Add a 7-piece WoodRiver Forstner bit set to your drill setup at just $20 shipped (Save 50%)

-
DIY and Outdoor ToolsWoodRiverWoodcraft
50% off $20

Woodcraft is offering its WoodRiver 7-piece Forstner Bit Set for $19.99 with free shipping when you use the code MASTERBUILDER at checkout. Note: Shipping seems to be delayed as these units are backordered, but from what we can tell, delivery should happen around next week or the week after. You can opt for in-store pickup where available to sidestep the delayed shipping. Down 50% from its $40 normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked, and a similar set from a reputable brand goes for $55 at Amazon right now. This kit includes seven total bits ranging from 1/4- to 1-inch in 1/8-inch increments. Coming pre-sharpened and ready to use, you’ll be able to chuck this up in both hand drills or drill presses depending on what task you have at hand. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

To save cash on Amazon, you’ll have to go with a lesser-known brand. The Steelex 7-piece set ships with a similar 1/4- to 1-inch sizing and also comes pre-sharpened. At $18, these are ready to ship on Amazon, which is worth considering when determining which kit to purchase. Honestly, either set you buy will do you good starting out, though the WoodRiver models above will likely last a bit longer before it’s time to re-sharpen them.

Another woodworking must-have is a table saw. Well, you’re in luck if you haven’t picked one up yet, as SKIL’s 10-inch model is on sale for $299 today. Down from $350 or more, you’re scoring the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon here, which makes now a great time to add this to your shop.

More on the WoodRiver Forstner Bit Set:

  • 7 Forstner bits from 1/4″ to 1″ in 1/8″ increments
  • Cuts clean; no burning when subjected to harsh treatment
  • Use with a hand drill or drill press
  • Pre-sharpened bits are ready to use

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

DIY and Outdoor Tools

WoodRiver

Woodcraft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

New 2021 low strikes Gerber’s Paraframe I Knife a...
SKIL’s 10-inch table saw is a must for beginner w...
This 48-piece DIY kit bundles a 14-in-1 multi-tool, 15-...
Add this 16-piece carbon-steel file tool set to your sh...
All-new Kershaw Downforce multi-tool wields McLaren For...
This 40-piece all-purpose tool kit just hit its second-...
Kershaw’s eye-catching Kuro Pocket Knife hits 1-y...
Home Depot’s Labor Day sale discounts electric mo...
Show More Comments

Related

29% off

New 2021 low strikes Gerber’s Paraframe I Knife at $16.50 Prime shipped (29% off)

$16.50 Learn More
New low

Amazfit’s Bip S wearable packs an always-on display with 40-day battery life at low of $40

$40 Learn More
35% off

Stylishly keep candy at your desk with this $18 gumball machine (Up to 35% off)

$18 Learn More

New Smartish iPhone 13 covers, wallets, and crossbody cases now live from $20

Learn More
$60 value

Belkin’s MagSafe Car Mount Pro includes an iPhone 12 screen protector from $44 ($60 value)

$44 Learn More

Sun Joe’s 40V 16-in. brushless chainsaw kit tackles tough jobs for $100, more in New Green Deals

30% off

Stay cool with Beckham’s highly-rated gel bed pillows: 2-packs from $28 shipped (30% off)

$28 Learn More
38% off

Kuuma’s marine-grade stainless steel charcoal grill plunges to $80 shipped (Save 38%)

$80 Learn More