Woot’s prev-gen. Apple Watch sale brings WatchOS 8 to your wrist from $160 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple Watch models starting at $159.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. While we have seen refurbished models sell for less in the past, everything in today’s sale comes in Grade A condition that have minimal to no signs on wear. A standout nonetheless is the Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS at $279.99 in three different styles. Marking the best we’ve seen this year on the wearable in this condition, you’re looking at $149 in savings from the original $429 price and a notable alternative to Apple’s new Series 7 launching this fall. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for all of the details.

If you’ve been looking to get in on the Apple Watch action but don’t think you’ll be swayed by the new model launching this fall, going with a previous-generation is a notable way to save even more cash. Series 5 still delivers many of the same flagship features compared to newer models, like an always-on display and ECG monitoring, as well as all of the usual fitness tracking functionality. Plus, support for watchOS 8 will also be coming once it launches later this fall.

Once you’ve settled on which Apple Watch would be right for you, leverage some of your savings to mix up the stylings with a new band. You’ll find a collection of different offerings in our roundup ranging from official bands to third-party straps starting at $5. And with top brands like Nomad, Pad & Quill, and more, there are quite a few notable recommendations.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. 

