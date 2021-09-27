Anker’s PowerHouse II 400 has a 60W USB-C PD port + 300W AC outlet, more at $240

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station at $239.99 shipped with the code ANKRSD1730 and once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $460 list price, today’s deal beats our last mention by $82 and marks a new all-time low by $40. Delivering 388Wh to your campsite, this portable power station has the ability to charge your iPhone over 20 times, a MacBook Air five times, and much more. There’s a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, three USB-A, and more here to power various devices. Sound like something you’d be interested in? We went hands-on with it and found this power station to have a “simple and understated design” while providing “handy features like a flashlight and ambient light.”

Is today’s deal a bit too much for your needs? This solar-powered portable battery is a great buy given that it can charge your phone or tablet while off-grid. It’s available for just $37 on Amazon, which is a fraction of what today’s deal fetches. When the charge starts to run low, just set it in the sun and the built-in solar panels will top off the internal battery.

A great addition to the power station above is Paxcess’ 60W 18V portable solar panel. It can be used to top off the PowerHouse II 400 and is on sale for $90 from its normal $150 going rate. That plus so much more is available in our daily Green Deals roundup, so be sure to give that a look if you’re interested in other great discounts.

More on the Anker PowerHouse II 400:

  • Big Capacity: The 388Wh capacity provides multiple charges to virtually any mobile device. Charge an iPhone 11 (3,110mAh)23 times, a MacBook Air 2020 (60Wh) 5 times, an iPad Air (30Wh) 11 times, or a camera more than 20 times.
  • Charge 8 Devices Simultaneously: With a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, PowerHouse gives you the ports you need to charge all of your devices at the same time.
  • High-Speed Charging: PowerHouse’s 60W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes—that’s 40% faster than with an original MacBook charger.

