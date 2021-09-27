ILIFE’s Wi-Fi robot vacuums and mops on sale from $170 with new lows at Amazon

ILIFE Official Store (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its robot vacuums priced from $170 shipped. Our favorite is the V80 Max Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $169.99. Down from $220, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by $10. If you’re still vacuuming by hand, it’s time to change that. This robot handles anything in its path with ease thanks to its 2000Pa suction and long-lasting 120-minute runtime. Plus, since it’s Wi-Fi-enabled, you’ll be able to use the app or set up schedules to let it roam and clean on a routine basis. Head below for more ILIFE robot vacuum deals.

More ILIFE Robot Vacuum deals:

Don’t forget that Roborock deals are currently still ongoing with pricing from $210. Up to $175 in savings are available here and you’ll find various models on sale with a wide array of features. Of course, you should also give our smart home guide a look for other ways to save.

More on the ILIFE V80 Max Robot Vacuum:

More efficient cleaning with less time. Operate the vacuum on ILIFEHOME and set up your weekly cleaning schedule, the robot will automatically start to clean based on your settings.

Max Mode provides enhanced suction up to 1400Pa; Path Mode (Auto Mode) fits large spaces cleaning（700Pa）; Spot Mode cleans the specific area with intense suction to 2000Pa; Edge Mode is especially for corners and edges.

Captures a large amount of crumbs, debris and hair, reducing the frequency of emptying the bin.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!