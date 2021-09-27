ILIFE’s Wi-Fi robot vacuums and mops on sale from $170 with new lows at Amazon

-
AmazonSmart HomeILIFE
From $170

ILIFE Official Store (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its robot vacuums priced from $170 shipped. Our favorite is the V80 Max Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $169.99. Down from $220, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by $10. If you’re still vacuuming by hand, it’s time to change that. This robot handles anything in its path with ease thanks to its 2000Pa suction and long-lasting 120-minute runtime. Plus, since it’s Wi-Fi-enabled, you’ll be able to use the app or set up schedules to let it roam and clean on a routine basis. Head below for more ILIFE robot vacuum deals.

More ILIFE Robot Vacuum deals:

Don’t forget that Roborock deals are currently still ongoing with pricing from $210. Up to $175 in savings are available here and you’ll find various models on sale with a wide array of features. Of course, you should also give our smart home guide a look for other ways to save.

More on the ILIFE V80 Max Robot Vacuum:

  • More efficient cleaning with less time. Operate the vacuum on ILIFEHOME and set up your weekly cleaning schedule, the robot will automatically start to clean based on your settings.
  • Max Mode provides enhanced suction up to 1400Pa; Path Mode (Auto Mode) fits large spaces cleaning（700Pa）; Spot Mode cleans the specific area with intense suction to 2000Pa; Edge Mode is especially for corners and edges.
  • Captures a large amount of crumbs, debris and hair, reducing the frequency of emptying the bin.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

ILIFE

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Snag two Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brushes that stand upri...
Arlo’s Ultra 2 4K HomeKit security system has col...
Bring AirPlay 2 to an existing speaker with Belkin̵...
Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $140 on Apple Watch...
Smartphone Accessories: 15W 10000mAh MagSafe Power Bank...
This outdoor solar LED floodlight delivers 1,050-lumens...
Save $149 on Hisense’s 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz...
LUTEC outdoor floodlights from just $18.50 today at Ama...
Show More Comments

Related

37% off

Snag two Munchkin Sponge Bottle Brushes that stand upright for just $3 (Save 37%)

$3 Learn More
Save now

Arlo’s Ultra 2 4K HomeKit security system has color night vision at $480, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $100

Bring AirPlay 2 to an existing speaker with Belkin’s $85 SoundForm adapter (First discount)

$85 Learn More
40% off

Fossil takes extra 40% off sale styles: Watches, handbags, backpacks, more

+ free shipping Learn More
Save $140

Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $140 on Apple Watch Series 6 instead

From $349 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: 15W 10000mAh MagSafe Power Bank $28 (Save 20%), more

From $3 Learn More
Reg. $28

This outdoor solar LED floodlight delivers 1,050-lumens to your yard at $15 (Reg. $28)

$15 Learn More
Save $250

Save $250 on OnePlus 8T Smartphone at $499 + Buds Pro bundle at $599

From $499 Learn More