ILIFE’s Wi-Fi robot vacuums and mops on sale from $170 with new lows at Amazon

ILIFE Official Store (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its robot vacuums priced from $170 shipped. Our favorite is the V80 Max Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $169.99. Down from $220, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by $10. If you’re still vacuuming by hand, it’s time to change that. This robot handles anything in its path with ease thanks to its 2000Pa suction and long-lasting 120-minute runtime. Plus, since it’s Wi-Fi-enabled, you’ll be able to use the app or set up schedules to let it roam and clean on a routine basis. Head below for more ILIFE robot vacuum deals.
More ILIFE Robot Vacuum deals:
- V80 Max Vacuum and Mop: $200 (Reg. $250)
- V9e Vacuum: $190 (Reg. $240)
Don’t forget that Roborock deals are currently still ongoing with pricing from $210. Up to $175 in savings are available here and you’ll find various models on sale with a wide array of features. Of course, you should also give our smart home guide a look for other ways to save.
More on the ILIFE V80 Max Robot Vacuum:
- More efficient cleaning with less time. Operate the vacuum on ILIFEHOME and set up your weekly cleaning schedule, the robot will automatically start to clean based on your settings.
- Max Mode provides enhanced suction up to 1400Pa; Path Mode (Auto Mode) fits large spaces cleaning（700Pa）; Spot Mode cleans the specific area with intense suction to 2000Pa; Edge Mode is especially for corners and edges.
- Captures a large amount of crumbs, debris and hair, reducing the frequency of emptying the bin.
