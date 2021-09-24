Save up to $175 on Roborock robotic vacs and mops with deals from $150 shipped

The official Roborock Amazon store is now offering its S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for $524.99 shipped using code RRS6MAXV at checkout. Regularly $700, this is 25% or $175 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for a particularly intelligent cleaning solution with LiDAR mapping, multi-floor capabilities, and built-in mopping, this might very well be it. The 2500Pa suction power is joined by auto-return charging to the included dock, advanced obstacle detection, virtual smartphone-controlled no-go zones, scheduling, and even the ability to get a look through the onboard “robot’s eye view” camera. “Set schedules, clean specific rooms, set water flow, and more from the Roborock app” or with your voice (via Alexa, Siri, or Google Home gear). More details below.

If it’s just basic autonomous vacuuming you’re after, consider the Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S. It currently sells for $150 on Amazon, or $375 under today’s featured deal price, and is among the more popular options out there. It can’t mop and its mapping tech isn’t nearly as advanced, but it will clean your floors for you with auto-return charging and more.

More Roborock robo vac and mop deals:

Prefer to go the manual route? We are also tracking up to $90 in savings on Anker’s eufy HomeVac Go Cordless Stick/Hand Vacuum at $160 right here. Just make sure you head over to our home goods guide for more and then check out iRobot’s “smartest robot vacuum to date” as well as eufy’s new RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot.

More on the Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop:

Automatically Avoids Obstacles: Using twin cameras and proprietary ReactiveAI obstacle recognition, S6 MaxV accurately avoids everyday objects and unknown obstacles, making automatic cleaning more worry-free than ever.

Accurate and Effective Navigation: Equipped with Precision LiDAR navigation, onboard maps can be made accurately, which means more efficient cleaning and more cleaning customization options.

Easier Mopping: App controlled mopping is ultra customizable, from scheduling to room-specific mopping to tailored water flow and even No-Mop Zones.

