WD’s flagship SN850 NVMe SSD returns to $180 all-time low, SN750 sees first discount at $65

Best Buy is currently offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $179.99 shipped. That’s down from a $230 list price, saving you 22% and matching the all-time low which we tracked just a few weeks ago. Boasting read speeds up to 7,000MB/s, WD_Black’s flagship solid state drive makes a strong choice for upgrading your gaming rig or NAS. This model sports a full terabyte of storage, which you can also bring to a PS5 if you’ve been able to get your hands on one. Currently rated 4.8/5 stars from over 200 customers. Hit the jump for more info.

Not quite ready to make that investment? Well, Amazon is currently offering the WD_BLACK 500GB SN750 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $64.99 shipped. This was selling for $75 just a few days ago, before falling to $70, and now ultimately landing at a new all-time low. As the latest SN750 NVMe M.2 drive from the brand, this internal SSD is decked out with a 500GB capacity, read speeds up to 3,600MB/s, and write speeds up to 2,900MB/s. So while it isn’t quite in the same class as the SN850, it’s still a great way to add some extra kick to your setup without breaking the bank.

Moving more into the gaming and streaming side of things, we’re still tracking some solid savings on Logitech’s G PRO wired headset and gaming mouse starting from $49. Sporting a steel and leather body, 50mm drivers, and an adjustable gaming mic, the wired headset alone is worth checking out, especially at just $1 short of the all-time low price.

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD features:

The future of gaming has arrived with the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. Long load times are obsolete with PCIe Gen4 technology, reaching up to 7000MB/s read speed and up to 5300MB/s write speed. Spend more time playing and less time deleting, storing your latest and favorite games with up to 2TB capacity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!