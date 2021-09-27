Boost your battlestation with Logitech’s G PRO 2nd-Gen. Headset and more from $49

Amazon is offering Logitech’s G PRO Gaming Headset (2nd Generation) for $79.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. This originally went for $100, though recently closer to $90 or so, with today’s discount falling just $1 short of the all-time low. Powered by 50mm PRO-G drivers, this gaming headset is set to deliver “clear and precise sound imaging” so you can hear the dangers around every corner. That’s backed by a 6mm microphone, steel headband and aluminum forks, and some premium leatherette earcups for added comfort. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars on Best Buy. Head below for more options.

We’re also tracking some notable savings on the G PRO mouse with a 12K HERO sensor down to $49.20 on Amazon. Usually going for upwards of $60, this took a dive to $50 earlier this month and is now at one of the best prices of the year. That HERO optical sensor is touted as the “most accurate” from the brand yet, and comes alongside LIGHTSYNC RGB backlighting, a low-friction cable, and six onboard memory profiles to round out the feature set.

Though if our lead deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, we are still tracking some solid $40 savings on the HyperX Cloud Alpha S gaming headset. These boast dual-chamber 50mm drivers as well as that award-winning HyperX comfort, and with those savings, you can score them at the all-time low. Otherwise, head over to our best PC gaming deals guide for other ways to upgrade your battlestation.

Logitech’s G PRO Gaming Headset features:

  • Built to last with a durable aluminum fork and steel headband. Soft memory foam earpads with passive noise-canceling leatherette offer supreme comfort
  • Advanced PRO-G 50mm drivers deliver clear and precise sound imaging with improved bass response. Hear footsteps and environmental cues with clarity to give you the competitive advantage in game
  • 6mm mic element delivers wider frequency response, lower signal to noise ratio, and higher sensitivity. Integrated pop and wind screen block unwanted noise

