Amazon offers women’s cardigans and skirts from $12 Prime shipped, today only

-
AmazonFashion
40% off from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Bingo E-commerce Co. via Amazon is offering Urban CoCo women’s cardigans and skirts from $11.88. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Drape Front Long-Sleeve Open Cardigan. This sweater is regularly priced at $20, however today you can snag it for $15.88. It can be found in an array of fun color options and it will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The drape front hem is also highly flattering and it’s lightweight, which is nice for layering. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another notable item from this sale is the Flared Casual Mini Skater Skirt. This style of skirt is very on-trend for the fall season and it’s currently marked down to just $12. For comparison, this skirt is regularly priced at $15 and today’s rate is the lowest we’ve seen in three months. It can be styled year-round with sweaters, tank tops, t-shirts, and much more. Plus, you can find this style in 40 fun color options.

Looking for even more deals? You will want to check out Cole Haan’s fall deals that offer up to 50% off best-selling boots, sneakers, and more.

Urban CoCo Drape Front Cardigan features:

  • Lightweight, skin-friendly, soft and comfortable fit, add this solid cardigan to any outfit to add warmth and style to your look
  • Wear it with a tank top or shirt as undershirt, also perfect pair with jeans, leggings to elongate your silhouette and flatter your figure
  • Suitable for casual and formal occasions, such as working, party, beach, home, daily wear and other activities

