Cole Haan best-selling boots, dress shoes, more up to 50% off just in time for fall

Cole Haan offers new fall markdowns up to 50% off including dress shoes, sneakers, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 2.ZeroGrand Chukka Boots that are marked down to $200, which is $120 off the original rate. These boots will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe because they pair nicely with dress pants or jeans alike. The flexible design was made to give you a natural stride and they’re cushioned to promote comfort. They’re also lightweight and have a rigid outsole to help give you traction. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan. You will also want to check out the latest Fossil Flash Sale offering an extra 40% off clearance items.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

