Cole Haan best-selling boots, dress shoes, more up to 50% off just in time for fall

-
FashionCole Haan
50% off from $40

Cole Haan offers new fall markdowns up to 50% off including dress shoes, sneakers, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 2.ZeroGrand Chukka Boots that are marked down to $200, which is $120 off the original rate. These boots will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe because they pair nicely with dress pants or jeans alike. The flexible design was made to give you a natural stride and they’re cushioned to promote comfort. They’re also lightweight and have a rigid outsole to help give you traction. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan. You will also want to check out the latest Fossil Flash Sale offering an extra 40% off clearance items.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Cole Haan

About the Author

Lands’ End x Reese Witherspoon’s brand Drap...
Fossil takes extra 40% off sale styles: Watches, handba...
Nautica offers deals from just $13 and up to 70% off ne...
Golf Apparel Shop End of Season Sale takes up to 60% of...
Reebok offers extra 50% off sale styles + 30% off sitew...
L.L. Bean’s new fall arrivals are live! Find flan...
Nordstrom offers up to 50% off Cole Haan, Nike, adidas,...
Express offers huge discounts from $5 on new fall markd...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Nordstrom offers up to 50% off Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, PUMA, more + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
50% off

Macy’s VIP Event takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, more

+ 30% off Learn More
20% off

Craft chef-grade meals all winter long with this smart sous vide cooker at under $65 (Save 20%)

Under $65 Learn More

Tested: Hands-on with Spigen’s MagSafe ArcField Wireless Charger

Amazon low

Tribit’s latest StormBox Pro is ‘summer’s most value-packed speaker’ at low of $102

$102 Learn More
Save now

Become an Apple-certified expert in macOS 11 with this ACSP course for $30 (Reg. $295)

$30 Learn More
Reg. $60

SteelSeries Nimbus+ MFi controller upgrades iPhone gaming at $45 (Reg. $70)

$45 Learn More
60% off

This car vacuum cleaner plugs into your DC port at just $14 Prime shipped (New low, 60% off)

$14 Learn More