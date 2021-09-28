Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is packed with gangster flicks + this weeks’ $1 HD rental

With a new week now underway, the latest movie sale at iTunes has gone live as Apple is discounting a selection of flicks to $10 or less. Ranging from gangster films to prep you for The Many Saints of New York to family friendly movies and more, there are quite a few fan-favorites and classics on tap. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches gangster movie sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of flicks that arrive to get you in on the gangster action ahead of the new Sopranos movie dropping this Friday. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that are also joined by more modern award-winners and more. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

If organized crime flicks aren’t quite what your movie collection is calling for, Apple is also rolling out a series of $10 or less family films, too.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Life in a Year. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released drama starring Jaden, Cara Delevingne, and Cuba Gooding Jr..

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!