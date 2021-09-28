Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is packed with gangster flicks + this weeks’ $1 HD rental

-
AppleMedia
From $1

With a new week now underway, the latest movie sale at iTunes has gone live as Apple is discounting a selection of flicks to $10 or less. Ranging from gangster films to prep you for The Many Saints of New York to family friendly movies and more, there are quite a few fan-favorites and classics on tap. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches gangster movie sale 

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of flicks that arrive to get you in on the gangster action ahead of the new Sopranos movie dropping this Friday. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that are also joined by more modern award-winners and more. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

If organized crime flicks aren’t quite what your movie collection is calling for, Apple is also rolling out a series of $10 or less family films, too.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Life in a Year. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released drama starring Jaden, Cara Delevingne, and Cuba Gooding Jr..

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $140 on Apple Watch...
Start the week by saving $149 on Apple’s M1 MacBo...
Skip Apple’s latest and save $399 on iPhone 12 wi...
New subscribers can try out three months FREE of Music ...
Latest $5 weekend movie sale goes live at Apple alongsi...
Best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 13: power banks, stand...
Celebrate iPhone 13 launch day with an Amazon low on Ap...
iPhone 13 series see pre-paid discounts with bundled $2...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Apple’s latest movie sale has $10 Pixar flicks, $5 action films, and this week’s $1 rental

From $1 Learn More
Save now

Latest $5 weekend movie sale goes live at Apple alongside $10 Star Wars titles

From $5 Learn More
Save 66%

Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charger $25 (50% off), more

From $3 Learn More
Light your life

Govee’s latest RGB sale includes bulbs, strips, and more from $18.50

From $18.50 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Heads Up! for Kids, Doctor Who, and more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Oakley Mid-Season Sale takes 50% off apparel, accessories, more from $20

from $20 Learn More
Reg. $30

Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $16, Xbox TGS Sale up to 80% off, more

$16 Learn More
Reg. $50

Samsung’s 128GB Pro SDXC SD Card now matching Amazon low at $15 + more from $8

From $8 Learn More