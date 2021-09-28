Capture your adventures from above in 4K with this Smart GPS Drone for $69 (Reg. $255)

When you visit somewhere amazing, a simple selfie rarely does it justice. If you would like to capture the view from above, the Black GPS 4K Drone 106 Pro provides the perfect aerial support. You can get this smart quadcopter today for just $68.95 (Reg. $255) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From adrenaline-packed snowboarding weekends to chilled sunsets on the beach — pretty much any scene looks more epic from a higher perspective. Most top photographers own a drone for this reason. While the pros are happy to spend four figures on a camera in the sky, not everyone has that kind of budget.

With the Black 106 Pro, you don’t have to compromise. This powerful drone has the kind of features you would expect from a big brand, but it’s genuinely affordable. The drone has dual cameras mounted on a stabilizing gimbal. You can capture footage at full 4K resolution, and electronic stabilization kicks in to ensure perfectly smooth videos.

You can control the 106 Pro manually using the supplied remote, or engage smart navigation. Headless mode lets you launch without calibration; gesture controls allow you to pilot the drone using your hand.

You can also set up video-following for amazing action shots, and make the drone return to base with a single tap. Optical flow technology helps the Black 106 Pro to maintain a steady altitude, and the drone has a range of 1,200 meters.

Order today for just $68.95 to grab this impressive aerial camera at 72% off MSRP.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!