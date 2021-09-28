Capture your adventures from above in 4K with this Smart GPS Drone for $69 (Reg. $255)

-
drones
Save now $69

When you visit somewhere amazing, a simple selfie rarely does it justice. If you would like to capture the view from above, the Black GPS 4K Drone 106 Pro provides the perfect aerial support. You can get this smart quadcopter today for just $68.95 (Reg. $255) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

From adrenaline-packed snowboarding weekends to chilled sunsets on the beach — pretty much any scene looks more epic from a higher perspective. Most top photographers own a drone for this reason. While the pros are happy to spend four figures on a camera in the sky, not everyone has that kind of budget. 

With the Black 106 Pro, you don’t have to compromise. This powerful drone has the kind of features you would expect from a big brand, but it’s genuinely affordable. The drone has dual cameras mounted on a stabilizing gimbal. You can capture footage at full 4K resolution, and electronic stabilization kicks in to ensure perfectly smooth videos.

You can control the 106 Pro manually using the supplied remote, or engage smart navigation. Headless mode lets you launch without calibration; gesture controls allow you to pilot the drone using your hand.

You can also set up video-following for amazing action shots, and make the drone return to base with a single tap. Optical flow technology helps the Black 106 Pro to maintain a steady altitude, and the drone has a range of 1,200 meters.

Order today for just $68.95 to grab this impressive aerial camera at 72% off MSRP.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

drones

About the Author

This quadcopter is great for learning how to fly at $20...
Start Snapping Selfies with the Pocket-Sized AirSelfie ...
Parrot takes up to 24% off its BEBOP 2 Quadcopter bundl...
DJI’s Mavic Pro gives you an aerial view for $769...
DJI’s new Mavic Air & Fly More bundle hit all-tim...
Yuneec’s Typhone Hexacopter is perfect for aerial...
How to buy the DJI Mavic Air for its lowest exclusive d...
Chickens may not be able to fly, but KFC’s new Bl...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Labor Day Sale, AirPods Max $450, M1 Mac mini $99 off, more

Learn More

Here are all of LEGO’s upcoming freebies for October – Gryffindor Dorms, more

Save $140

JBL CLUB 700 Wireless Headphones take $140 dive to new all-time low of $60

$60 Learn More
40% off

Bosch’s 12-piece jigsaw blade set replenishes your workshop at under $5 (Save 40%)

Under $5 Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s ‘Made in the USA’ WAG dog treats and food now 30% off with deals from just $4

From $4 Learn More
31% off

This Amazon-made 20-piece Steel Spring Clamp Set just fell under $9.50 (New low, 31% off)

$9.50 Learn More
Save $110

Lenovo’s latest 14-inch Chromebook 3 plummets to new low at $169 (Up to $110 off)

$169 Learn More
From $73

MSI’s RTX 2070 desktop hits $1,330 + refurbished motherboards, laptops, more from $73

$1,330 Learn More