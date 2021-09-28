Gotrax’s GKS electric kids scooter goes up to 7.5MPH at $100 on Amazon (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Gotrax GKS Electric Scooter for Kids at $99.99 shipped in various colors. Down from $117 to $130, today’s deal is within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way for your kids to have fun this fall, then this scooter is a great way to do just that. It travels nearly 2MPH when you press the front button and once the gravity sensor is triggered it’ll go up to 7.5MPH. It can ride for up to four miles on a single charge, which is more than enough for riding around your yard or street. Head below for more.

Keep your kids safe by using some of your savings to pick them up a helmet. This one on Amazon is available for just $17, and would be a great buy overall. It’s designed to fit multiple age groups, depending on what size you choose at checkout, making this great for all of your young ones.

Don’t forget that Gotrax’s all-new G Pro 3 Electric Scooter is seeing its first discount at $90 off. As a 3-wheel scooter, it offers a unique design that makes it easier to balance if two wheeled scooters aren’t your thing. Also, there are other great deals in that roundup, so be sure to give it a look and see all the ways you can say.

More on the Gotrax GKS Electric Scooter:

Two Ways to Have Fun – The GKS can be used as both electric scooter and kick scooter. First put one foot on the front button and kick push the scooter over 1. 8mph, then place the other foot on the gravity sensor to accelerate to 7. 5mph

Enjoy A Safe Ride – The GKS scooter is easy for your child to master, using the assisted motor the GKS smoothly accelerates. Lifting your foot from back gravity sensor to slow down and then put your foot on the rear brake to realize safe stop

Bringing Family Together – The GKS kick scooter is perfect for kids ages 6-12 up to 154lbs. The Assembly is simple and can be done together, safely install the few screws and your scooter is ready to go! Supervision while riding is also suggested

MUST HAVE KIDS E-SCOOTER – The GKS Kids scooter is equipped with a 50. 4Wh Li Battery, UL Safety Certified, 150 Watt 6″ Motor with top Speed of up to 7. 5mph, Aircraft-Grade Metal & V0 Fire Retardant Deck. Units Passed Independent QC Check

Kids Love The GKS – Featuring no external cables, a unique light weight shell, and a simple yet beautiful design, the GKS will light up any Kids day. Get in boys and girls favorite color between with our wonderful color options

