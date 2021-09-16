Gotrax’s all-new G Pro 3 Electric Scooter sees first discount at $90 off, more from $117

Amazon now offers the Gotrax G Pro Electric Scooter for $809.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Marking the very first discount to date, this $90 in savings drops the scooter down from its $900 price tag to mark a new all-time low. Arriving with a unique 3-wheeled design for added stability, Gotrax G Pro is the brand’s flagship electric scooter geared towards handling everything from commuting to joyrides and more. Its 350W motor can deliver up to 15.5 MPH top speeds with a 24-mile range. Fall weather marks for a perfect opportunity to get in the EV game and cruise around the streets, and this discount enters just in time to get the most of the season. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Amazon is also currently discounting the Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter to $419.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at the third-best price to date overall at $80 off while undercutting the previous Amazon discount by $29. While not quite as feature-packed as the lead deal, Gotrax XR Elite sports a more typical 2-wheeled scooter design with a 300W motor that can pull off top speeds of 15.5 MPH and travel with an over 18-mile range. You’re also looking at dual 8.5-inch air-filled tires to help achieve a smooth ride alongside a dual breaking system, not to mention a folding design for convenient storage in-between hitting the streets. Over 850 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Other notable Gotrax scooter discounts:

For something a bit more capable, don’t forget that we’re still partnering with Wellbots to deliver an exclusive discount on the Segway Ninbot MAX. This electric scooter is now $75 off the going rate at one of the best prices since before the summer. Get all of the details right here, including how to lock-in the offer.

Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter features:

Features a 300W motor, boosting the e-scooter to a max speed of 15.5 MPH. 280.8Wh high capacity battery can achieve Max 18.6 Miles travel range under specific conditions. Easily view current speed and battery life on the LED display. Disc braking and anti-lock braking dual system maintain safe and responsive braking at a short distance. Front and rear 8.5″ air-filled tires are comfortable to ride on, even over rough road or bumpy terrains.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!