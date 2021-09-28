LG’s 32-inch Ergo UltraFine 4K USB-C Monitor clamps to your desk at $547 (Save $150)

Amazon offers the LG 32UN880-B 32-inch Ergo 4K UltraFine Monitor for $546.99 shipped. Delivering a new all-time low with $150 in savings from the usual $697 going rate, today’s offer is $50 under our previous mention and an all-around rare price cut. Sporting a unique design that puts ergonomics at the forefront, the LG 32-inch Ergo lives up to its name by clamping to your desk. On top of offering a variety of viewing angles and heights to fit into just about any setup, it packs a 4K panel that’s backed by AMD FreeSync support, USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity. I picked one of these up the first time it went on sale over the holidays, and have really been enjoying the monitor paired with my MacBook Pro. Rated 4.4/5 stars from B&H customers. Head below for more.

Drop to the 27-inch 1440p model to save even more cash. You’re still bringing home the unique ergonomic emphasis found on the lead deal, just without the wider form-factor or higher 4K resolution. But for those on a tighter budget or a smaller setup where 27-inches of screen real estate is plenty, going with this $350 LG Ergo Monitor is an easy recommendation.

But if you’re looking for a compact solution for docking your Mac or other machine to one of the monitors above, go have a look at the Twelve South Stay Go Mini. This compact hub won’t take up much space on your desk but still yields quite a few different ports. We found it to be quite the compelling offering in our hands-on review, which you can dive into the for the full scoop right here.

LG Ergo 4K Monitor features:

Elevate productivity with flexible workstation and monitor in one. Height-adjustable to help you do your best work. Turn to LG’s 31.5” UltraFine UHD 4K IPS Display Ergo Monitor to edit photos, create content and design graphics at just the right height — whether sitting or standing. An ergonomic monitor that works hard for professionals looking for an even more proficient workstation, while still delivering amazing 4K picture, breathtaking clarity, fine detail and accurate color.

