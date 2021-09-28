Samsung’s 128GB Pro SDXC SD Card now matching Amazon low at $15 + more from $8

Amazon is now offering the 128GB Samsung Pro Plus SDXC SD Card for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at B&H. Regularly up to $26, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. A great option for some extra storage in DLSRs, cameras, laptops and other gear with a full-sized SD slot, it brings 128GB of additional storage in a tony package. It can move data at up to 100MB/s as well as “Samsung’s world renowned DRAM and NAND” and “comprehensive 7 proof protection guards against the elements.” Head below for more details.

More Samsung SD card deals:

But if you’re looking or the latest and greatest, be sure to dive into our recent coverage of the new up to 160MB/s microSD card lineup from Samsung. The brand’s latest models are available in both professional and more casual configurations with options starting from just $9 and you can read all about the new lineup right here.

More on the Samsung Pro Plus SDXC SD Card:

UNLEASH EXTREME SPEED: Extremely fast read/write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s respectively support dynamic burst shots and smooth 4K UHD video

CHOOSE YOUR SPACE: Capacities available in 256GB, 128GB, 64GB, and 32GB to match your storage necessities

MULTI PROOF RELIABLITY: Protection that stands up to the expectations of professionals. Highly durable card with comprehensive 7 proof protection guards against the elements

WORLD’S NO.1 FLASH MEMORY BRAND: All firmware and components, including Samsung’s world renowned DRAM and NAND, are produced in house, allowing end to end integration for quality you can trust

