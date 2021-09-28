Samsung’s 128GB Pro SDXC SD Card now matching Amazon low at $15 + more from $8

-
AmazonSamsung
Reg. $50 From $8

Amazon is now offering the 128GB Samsung Pro Plus SDXC SD Card for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at B&H. Regularly up to $26, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. A great option for some extra storage in DLSRs, cameras, laptops and other gear with a full-sized SD slot, it brings 128GB of additional storage in a tony package. It can move data at up to 100MB/s as well as “Samsung’s world renowned DRAM and NAND” and “comprehensive 7 proof protection guards against the elements.” Head below for more details. 

More Samsung SD card deals:

But if you’re looking or the latest and greatest, be sure to dive into our recent coverage of the new up to 160MB/s microSD card lineup from Samsung. The brand’s latest models are available in both professional and more casual configurations with options starting from just $9 and you can read all about the new lineup right here

More on the Samsung Pro Plus SDXC SD Card:

  • UNLEASH EXTREME SPEED: Extremely fast read/write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s respectively support dynamic burst shots and smooth 4K UHD video
  • CHOOSE YOUR SPACE: Capacities available in 256GB, 128GB, 64GB, and 32GB to match your storage necessities
  • MULTI PROOF RELIABLITY: Protection that stands up to the expectations of professionals. Highly durable card with comprehensive 7 proof protection guards against the elements
  • WORLD’S NO.1 FLASH MEMORY BRAND: All firmware and components, including Samsung’s world renowned DRAM and NAND, are produced in house, allowing end to end integration for quality you can trust

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Govee’s latest RGB sale includes bulbs, strips, a...
Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $16, Xb...
Anker PowerWave MagSafe car charger sees first discount...
Amazon offers women’s cardigans and skirts from $...
Anker’s Apple Health and Google Fit Bluetooth 5.0...
Amazon clears out prev-gen. Fire HD tablets at up to 49...
LG’s 2021 C1 4K OLED TVs deliver 120Hz VRR, HDMI ...
Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controller sees $50 off-seas...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 66%

Smartphone Accessories: Millennium Falcon 10W Qi Charger $25 (50% off), more

From $3 Learn More

Samsung unveils new up to 160MB/s microSD card lineup starting from $9

Light your life

Govee’s latest RGB sale includes bulbs, strips, and more from $18.50

From $18.50 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Heads Up! for Kids, Doctor Who, and more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Oakley Mid-Season Sale takes 50% off apparel, accessories, more from $20

from $20 Learn More
Reg. $30

Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $16, Xbox TGS Sale up to 80% off, more

$16 Learn More
$10 or less

Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is packed with gangster flicks + this weeks’ $1 HD rental

From $1 Learn More
Save now

Anker PowerWave MagSafe car charger sees first discount to $24, more in latest sale from $13

From $13 Learn More