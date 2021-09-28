SKIL’s brushless 4.5-in. angle grinder sees price cut to Amazon low at $119

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 20V Brushless 4.5-inch Angle Grinder for $119 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $154, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. The digital brushless motor is long-lasting and allows you to easily cut through steel, ceramic, and much more. The guard is tool-less as well when it comes to adjusting, and you’ll also find a dual function lock switch that prevents accidental start up. Included with today’s purchase is the tool, a 5Ah battery, charger, and USB power attachment. Note: Shipping is delayed by around a month, but ordering now locks in the discounted price. Head below for more.

Pick up some extra cutting wheels to further expand your angle grinding capability. DEWALT has a 5-pack for $8.50 Prime shipped, which should keep you going for a while. These disks are designed for general purpose metal cutting, which could includes trimming screws, dimensioning angle iron, and more.

After picking up your new angle grinder, consider checking out our DIY tools guide. There, you’ll find all of the deals, discounts, and product launches related to tackling weekend warrior projects. Don’t forget that RYOBI’s 7-tool combo kit is on sale for $199 right now, which is a worthy investment in your DIY setup.

More on the SKIL Brushless Angle Grinder:

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE––The digital brushless motor provides efficient, high-performance power for cutting through strong materials like steel, ceramic, and more.

LONGER RUN TIME & BATTERY LIFE––Industry leading PWRCore 20 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.

CHARGES IN 5 MINUTES—Automatic PWRJump charges the battery in just 5 minutes, enough power to drive up to 100 screws (based on 2.0Ah battery).

