RYOBI’s ONE+ 18V Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit is down to just $199 (Reg. $349)

Home Depot now offers the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit for $199 shipped. Typically fetching $349, you’re looking at the best price of the year with $150 in savings attached. This is also $50 under our previous mention, as well. Delivering seven tools in the RYOBI ONE+ 18V ecosystem to your tool kit, this bundle is a great package to finally build out a weekend warrior setup or refresh some aging gear that may be needing an upgrade. Headlined by staples like a drill and driver that every setup should have to various saws and more. You’re also looking at a pair of batteries that can be interchanged throughout all of the included tools and bag to stow it all in. Over 4,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A perfect add-on to the lead package for those who are in fact just building out a setup for the first time is this BLACK+DECKER screwdriver bit set. Delivering 109 pieces to your setup, there’s everything from drills of various sizes to screwdriver bits and much more. And at $19, you’re looking at a pretty compelling offering to round out your tool kit.

This morning saw a collection of outdoor floodlights and the like go on sale as part of a 1-day Amazon sale. Starting at $16, these may just be the perfect option to put your new tools to work for getting the outdoor installations taken care of. Otherwise, go check out our tools guide for all of the other best offers out there as we start the week.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ 7-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Circular Saw, Multi-Tool, Work Light, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, 18V Charger, and Bag. This 6-Tool Combo Kit is the perfect way to enter the RYOBI 18V ONE+ System of over 175+ Tools for a variety of projects. The 1.5 Ah and 4.0 Ah Batteries feature lithium-ion cells for longer overall life. The 18V Charger is compatible with all ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries. The 18V ONE+ Cordless 10 in. Orbital Buffer provides up to 2,500 RPMs for a swirl-free finish while offering the user cordless convenience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!