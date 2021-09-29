Apple’s new collection of official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases on sale from $41 (Up to 30% off)

AT&T is now discounting a selection of Apple’s official MagSafe covers for the new iPhone 13 lineup starting at $41. Shipping is free across the board. Including everything from clear cases to more premium covers for all four of the just-released handsets, these are the very first price cuts on the new accessories on their own. Our top pick is the iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather MagSafe case at $41.65. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at 30% off and a new all-time low. Also available for iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 mini.

Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 13 series handset in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Head below for more.

Other notable Apple MagSafe covers:

Though if you’re still rocking one of Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 12 handsets, don’t forget that Amazon currently has a clearance event on official MagSafe cases from $20. Covering everything from the compact 12 mini to larger 12 Pro Max, you’re looking at up to 60% in savings. Otherwise, be sure to go check out our roundup of all the best iPhone 13 covers right here.

Apple iPhone 13 Leather MagSafe Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with your iPhone, this case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

