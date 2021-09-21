Amazon clears out iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases from $20 (Up to 60% off)

Now that the all-new iPhone 13 has dropped, Amazon is now clearing out previous-generation iPhone 12 series MagSafe cases. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Delivering the second-best prices across much of the lineup, there are also some new all-time lows in the mix, too, starting at $19.99. Ranging from clear cases and silicone covers to leather offerings and more for your iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini, there’s up to 60% in savings to be had across the lineup of MagSafe accessories. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a better idea of what to expect and then head below for more.

Other official iPhone 12 MagSafe case deals:

We’re also tracking a series of other first-party Apple MagSafe accessories to complete the package, headlined by the magnetic charger itself at an Amazon low of $27. That’s alongside its MagSafe Leather Wallets for $49.50 and these bundle offers on the all-new MagSafe Power Bank and more at 30% off.

But if it’s a case for the iPhone 13 that’ll be arriving on your doorstep come Friday, be sure to go check out our roundup of all the best covers right here.

iPhone 12 MagSafe Case features:

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 Pro Max, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

