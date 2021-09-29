LIFX Mini Day and Dusk HomeKit Bulb drops to low of $15 Prime shipped (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the LIFX Mini Day and Dusk White HomeKit Bulb for $14.99 Prime shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Originally selling for $30, though more recently about $20, today’s final 25% discount matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked just a few times before. Centered on its lifelike “Day and Dusk” lighting temperatures, LIFX’s popular smart bulb works with Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit. It employs a simple Wi-Fi connection to do its magic, so there’s no smart hub required to change the brightness or temperature, or set timers, schedules, and more. Over 350 Best Buy customers have left it with an average of 4.5/5 stars. See more options below.

Don’t need the HomeKit compatibility? TP-Link’s Kasa smart bulb could be the perfect fit for your home then. Ringing up at only $12, it features RGB lighting as well as warm and cool white options, plus all the usual smart capabilities you’ll find above. And if you’re working with a number of Kasa smart gadgets, then you can even set up whole “scenes” to welcome you or your guests for whatever the occasion might be.

Though if you’re deadset on bringing Apple support into your smart home ecosystem, you’ll definitely want to check out the Lutron Aurora HomeKit dimmer switch down to $30. Usually selling for $40, that cuts 25% off and marks the very first discount we’ve tracked.

LIFX Day and Dusk Bulb features:

LIFX mini day & dusk is the perfect “everywhere” Wi-Fi enabled LED light for your morning, day and evening hub required. LIFX mini day & dusk works with leading voice and smart home platforms and is energy star Compliant.

