Lutron Aurora HomeKit Dimmer Switch sees first discount of the year to $30 (Save 25%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeLutron
Reg. $40 $30

Amazon is now offering the the Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb HomeKit Dimmer for $29.95 shipped. Usually fetching $40, you’re looking at the first discount of the year at 25% off alongside an overall rare markdown that comes within $1 of the all-time low. Lutron Aurora delivers a unique smart home upgrade for bringing typical light switches into your connected setup. Pairing over Zigbee, the battery-powered knob talks with your Philips Hue accessories among other devices to provide dimming features to the rest of your smart gear. It’s a great way to help convert family members or roommates who aren’t yet as sold on using an app or voice commands to control the lights, as well. Over 220 Best Buy shoppers have come to a consensus of a 4.8/5 star rating, which largely agrees with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

While the lead deal installs over top of a normal toggle light switch, Lutron also makes an Aurora for dimmer switches. This version also happens to be on sale right now, and is down to $47.95 at Amazon. Having dropped from $56, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low here and all of the same features outlined above. Just with a slightly different build designed to install in areas of your home that already have a dimmer built-in.

Now that we’re halfway through the week, our smart home guide is packed with markdowns ranging from more typical upgrades of light bulbs to unique offerings of air quality sensors and more. One of the more notable ways to save right now are delivering off-season discounts on Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controllers starting at $180. These will let you be ready to start off next spring with a lawn that takes care of itself with added energy savings and more thrown in on top of the $50 price cuts.

Lutron Aurora HomeKit Dimmer features:

The Aurora smart bulb dimmer keeps Philips Hue and other Zigbee-certified smart bulbs in the “always ready” mode by locking a toggle light switch in the “on/up” position. That way, no one can ever accidentally turn the switch—and your smart bulb functionality—off.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Lutron

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s new collection of official iPhone 13 seri...
Nike offers up to 40% off new fall sale items: Running ...
AirPods Pro with ANC, Spatial Audio, and more are down ...
Polaroid Now i-Type instant camera nears all-time low a...
This 11-piece NutriChef nonstick cookware set is a bree...
Score a 2-pack of LEVOIT air purifiers at up to 28% off...
Rustle up some grub on this Caribou portable camp stove...
Just $14 will score you this popular 27-inch dual monit...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Philips Hue refurb sale goes live: Gradient Lightstrip $207, Play lamps $70, more from $36

From $36 Learn More
Save 30%

Apple’s new collection of official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases on sale from $41 (Up to 30% off)

From $41 Learn More
40% off

Nike offers up to 40% off new fall sale items: Running shoes, apparel, accessories, more

from $30 Learn More
Orig. $249

AirPods Pro with ANC, Spatial Audio, and more are down to $150 through today (Refurb)

$150 Learn More
Save 15%

Polaroid Now i-Type instant camera nears all-time low at under $85 shipped (Reg. $100)

$85 Learn More
Save now

This 11-piece NutriChef nonstick cookware set is a breeze to clean at low of $71

$71 Learn More
Save 28%

Score a 2-pack of LEVOIT air purifiers at up to 28% off, or this Alexa-enabled one at low of $80

From $80 Learn More
New low

Rustle up some grub on this Caribou portable camp stove at low of $116.50 (Save 21%)

$116.50 Learn More