Lutron Aurora HomeKit Dimmer Switch sees first discount of the year to $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the the Lutron Aurora Smart Bulb HomeKit Dimmer for $29.95 shipped. Usually fetching $40, you’re looking at the first discount of the year at 25% off alongside an overall rare markdown that comes within $1 of the all-time low. Lutron Aurora delivers a unique smart home upgrade for bringing typical light switches into your connected setup. Pairing over Zigbee, the battery-powered knob talks with your Philips Hue accessories among other devices to provide dimming features to the rest of your smart gear. It’s a great way to help convert family members or roommates who aren’t yet as sold on using an app or voice commands to control the lights, as well. Over 220 Best Buy shoppers have come to a consensus of a 4.8/5 star rating, which largely agrees with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

While the lead deal installs over top of a normal toggle light switch, Lutron also makes an Aurora for dimmer switches. This version also happens to be on sale right now, and is down to $47.95 at Amazon. Having dropped from $56, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low here and all of the same features outlined above. Just with a slightly different build designed to install in areas of your home that already have a dimmer built-in.

Now that we’re halfway through the week, our smart home guide is packed with markdowns ranging from more typical upgrades of light bulbs to unique offerings of air quality sensors and more. One of the more notable ways to save right now are delivering off-season discounts on Rachio 3 HomeKit Sprinkler Controllers starting at $180. These will let you be ready to start off next spring with a lawn that takes care of itself with added energy savings and more thrown in on top of the $50 price cuts.

Lutron Aurora HomeKit Dimmer features:

The Aurora smart bulb dimmer keeps Philips Hue and other Zigbee-certified smart bulbs in the “always ready” mode by locking a toggle light switch in the “on/up” position. That way, no one can ever accidentally turn the switch—and your smart bulb functionality—off.

