Upgrade to Logitech’s C920X 1080p webcam at low of $60 shipped (Rare discount)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech C920X FHD Webcam for $59.99 shipped. Almost exclusively selling for $70, today’s discount marks only the second we’ve tracked and matches the all-time Amazon low. If you’re still working or learning remotely, or just want to upgrade your laptop’s old webcam, then this is a rock-solid option. Logitech’s 1080p webcam shoots at 30FPS with a dual microphone array to keep you coming in crystal clear even without a separate USB mic. You’ll also find a built-in exposure adjustment feature, so you can capture “bright, razor-sharp images” even if you’re not in an optimal lighting situation. Hit the jump for more details.

If you don’t mind shopping outside of big brand names, this popular Nexigo 1080p webcam on Amazon is only $36 after you clip the on-page coupon. This one also shoots at 1080p30 with a 110-degree wide-angle lens, and features a simple plug-and-play design so you can get started streaming right away. Plus, there’s an included privacy shutter and noise-reducing microphone for clearer audio.

And if you’re looking to save and store your streams of videos, then you’ll definitely want to peruse this morning’s Sandisk and WD Gold Box sale from $37. There, you’ll find discounts on SD cards, flash drives, gaming SSDs, and more. And with savings of up to $60 off, it’s definitely worth a look before these deals disappear.

Logitech’s C920X webcam features:

Full HD 1080p video calling and recording at 30 fps – You’ll make a strong impression when it counts with crisp, clearly detailed and vibrantly colored video.

Stereo audio with dual mics – Capture natural sound on calls and recorded videos.

Advanced capture software – Create and share video content easily with Logitech Capture.

HD lighting adjustment and autofocus – The C920x automatically fine-tunes to the lighting conditions to produce bright, razor-sharp images even if you’re in a low-light setting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!