Massive WD and SanDisk Gold Box sale from $37 today: microSD cards, SSDs, flash drives, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% or more off a range of SanDisk and WD storage products including SSDs, microSD cards, and more. One standout here is the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $38.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $50, this is roughly 23% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest we can find. A solid option for Android smartphones and tablets, cameras, Nintendo Switch, and more, you’re looking at 400GB of portable storage in a tiny form-factor. It can move data around at up to 120MB/s, which is about “1000 photos in a minute” alongside “full HD (1920×1080) video support.” A1-rated performance for loading apps is joined by a 4+ star rating from hundreds of Newegg customers. Head below for more SanDisk and WD deals.
WD and SanDisk Gold Box deals:
- SanDisk 128GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra Luxe USB 3.1 Flash Drive $48 (Reg. $60)
- G-Technology 2TB ArmorLock NVMe SSD $320 (Reg. $400)
- WD_BLACK 1TB NVMe Internal Gaming SSD $97.50 (Reg. $130)
- WD 5TB My Passport Ultra HD $110 (Reg. $165)
- SanDisk 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC Memory Card $110 (Reg. $170+)
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO SSD Flash Drive $130 (Reg. $170)
- WD_BLACK 4TB P10 Game Drive $90 (Reg. $130)
- And even more…
We are also still tracking some deals on Samsung’s 128GB Pro SDXC SD Card and more from $8 Prime shipped right here. Just be sure to dive into the brand’s latest up to 160MB/s microSD card lineup starting from $9 before you hit up yesterday’s very first price drop on the new WD 2TB Elements SE Portable SSD.
More on the SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card:
- Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras. Compatible with microSDHC and microSDXC supporting host devices
- Up to 400GB to store even more hours of Full HD video (2) 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. (2) Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.
- Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (5). Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed
