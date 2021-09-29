Woot discounts PC gaming gear from $11 with mice, keyboards, more to upgrade your setup

Woot is offering a selection of PC gaming gear from $11 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the Cooler Master CK552 Gaming Mechanical Keyboard with Gateron Red Switch at $47.99. Down from $80 at Amazon, today’s deal beats the previous low that we’ve tracked by $12. Delivering Gateron Red switches to your desk setup, you’ll find rapid response times for “quick in-game action.” There’s also per-key RGB LED backlighting here so you can customize this keyboard to match any setup. Plus, the brushed aluminum design delivers a high-quality look and feel to your desk. Check out the entire sale at Woot right here.

Further expand your peripheral setup by opting instead for the Redragon gaming mouse. It’s available on Amazon for $17 Prime shipped, delivering a 7200DPI sensor to your desk. This mouse is great for both precise and fast-paced movements. It also features RGB coloring, allowing it to fit into multiple setups with ease.

Don’t forget that Dell’s RTX 3060 XPS Desktop is currently on sale for $1,000. That’s $430 off its normal going rate and brings a powerful computer to your desk. Designed for next-generation gaming, the RTX 3060 leverages DLSS and DLAA thanks to second generation Tensor cores and 12GB of VRAM.

More on the Cooler Master CK522 Mechanical Keyboard:

  • Gateron Red mechanical switches: Offer rapid response times for quick in-game action.
  • RGB Backlighting: Per-key LEDs with multiple lighting modes and effects to highlight all your dominating kill streaks
  • Brushed aluminum design: Curved top plate, Floating keycaps, and minimalistic design built with functionality in mind

