Dell’s RTX 3060 XPS Desktop has ample gaming performance at low of $1,000 (Save $430)

Dell is offering its XPS Desktop Special Edition with 2.6GHz i5/8GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $999.99 shipped. Down from its $1,430 list price, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest RTX 3060 deal that we’ve found all-time. Sporting Intel’s 11th Generation i5 processor, you’ll find six cores of power here that’ll handle most anything you throw at it. On top of that, there’s the RTX 3060 12GB graphics card from NVIDIA, made for high-quality 1080p and 1440p gaming. It’s also expandable and upgradable in the future, should you want more or faster storage, additional RAM, or a higher-end graphics card. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,000 Dell customers. Find additional details in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Need gaming power on-the-go? Consider checking out the ASUS TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop. Shipping with an 11th Generation i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe storage, you’ll also find the RTX 3050 TI graphics card here, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. The main drawback to this laptop over today’s lead deal is upgradability. Sure, you can add more RAM and an extra SSD, but the CPU and GPU are fixed and not replaceable in the future. But, at $950, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful and portable machine at a lower cost.

For other ways to take your setup to the next level, consider upgrading to Wi-Fi 6 for your wireless networking. Delivering near-Gigabit speeds for $80 without a cable, it’s perfect for gaming in remote locations where Ethernet just isn’t an option. Also, consider picking up this dual monitor mount for $14, and don’t forget to check out our latest console game deals if you’re someone who enjoys relaxing on the couch with your favorite titles.

More on the Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition:

Power for everything you do: Stay in the flow with up to 11th Gen Intel® Core processor-powered XPS desktop that handles your creative projects with ease, like editing photos and videos, so they’re ready to share in a flash. Immerse yourself in your favorite show, the latest popular game, or a new creative project – and never think twice about your PC’s ability to keep up. Designed with you in mind, 11th Gen Intel® Core desktop processors give you the performance you’ve always wanted, for everything you do.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!