Go old school with Casio’s Pro Trek hybrid titanium sport watch at low of $190 (Save $120)

Amazon is offering the Casio Men’s Pro Trek Sport Watch with Titanium Band for $190 shipped. Recently selling for as much as $380, though usually closer to $310, today’s deal saves you up to $120 and marks a new all-time Amazon low. If you love the classic look and feel of a Casio timepiece, but still want to keep fit until warmer weather rolls back around, this is the smartwatch for you. With a hybrid LED display worked into the traditional watch face, you can track your steps, current temperature, barometric pressure, and more, as well as other fitness metrics available through the app. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS, with a rugged titanium and resin band, 100-meter water resistance, and 2-year battery life rounding out the feature set. Head below for more.

Don’t need the sturdy titanium band? Then you might be interested in Fossil’s popular hybrid smartwatch for men down to $99 shipped on Amazon. Also available direct. Normally going for $175, that slashes an impressive 43% off the usual rate and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked for two years. This one sports an arguably more subdued design with iPhone and Android. You’ll get all the classic fitness tracking features here including sleep monitoring, and up to 1-year of battery life. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 200 Fossil customers.

Looking for other ways to stay fit this fall and winter? Check out this handy DeskCycle mini exercise bike for $149. It rests under your desk or elsewhere on the floor so you can get some cycling in even while chilling on the couch. Otherwise, you’ll want to take a look at our dedicated fitness tracker guide for more options.

More on Casio’s Pro Trek Sport Watch:

  • Quad Sensor (Thermometer, Altimeter/Barometer, Digital compass, Step counter), Smartphone Link (Bluetooth Connection Compatible with IOS and Android Smartphones), Activity Tracker
  • Hand Retraction function, Sunrise/Sunset time display, world time (city swapping), double LED light (Auto light), resin case and bezel, resin Band
  • Mineral glass, Direction bezel, 100-meter water resistance, Low-temperature resistant (–10°C/14°f), power saving: Auto sensor sleep state entry after fixed period of non-activity

