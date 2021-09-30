Stay fit at your desk this fall: DeskCycle Mini Exercise Bike now $149 shipped (Reg. $190+)

3D innovations (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the DeskCycle Under Desk Mini Exercise Bike for $149 shipped. Regularly $189 or more at Amazon, this is at least 21% off the going rate and is the lowest price we can find. It is also $20+ under the price of the adjustable DeskCycle 2 model right now, for comparison. A great way to keep the fitness regimen going as it gets a little bit chilly outside for long runs, this one will provide a solid cardio workout right at your desk, while chilling on the couch, or any other seated position. It fits under anything 27-inches tall, features eight calibrated resistance settings, and includes a 6-function removable LCD display for tracking speed, time, distance and more. Head below for additional details.

An even more affordable solution is the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Under Desk Elliptical Foot Pedal Exerciser at $125 shipped. This one provides much of the same experience as today’s lead deal, just in a more affordable package and unarguably less modern-looking design. There’s also no removable display, but it will get the job done and keep some extra cash in your pocket.

A quick browse through our sports/fitness guide will yield some notable deals on other workout gear and health-related discounts. Those include today’s Gold Box offer on the BodyBoss 2.0 Home Gym at $97 as well as this Gaiam resistance band kit for about as much as a decent large latte, and this Apple Health-ready smart jump rope, just to name a few.

More on the DeskCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike:

Multi-task: Our quality under desk bike keeps you focused, improves productivity and burns far more calories than a standing desk. Can fit under desks as low as 27inches

Effective: With more than twice the resistance range of other bike desks, our under desk bike has 8 calibrated resistance settings, so you’re the one in control.

Smooth & Quiet: DeskCycle pedal exerciser uses premium magnetic resistance for a super smooth pedal motion. This is great for your joints and whisper quiet.

