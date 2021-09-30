Take your cooking game to the next level with this digital instant read thermometer at $11.50

KPtrade (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SMAK Digital Instant Read Thermometer for $11.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $17, other colors go for around $15 right now and today’s deal is within $0.50 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This thermometer tells you the temperature of a meal in just two to three seconds, measuring from -58F to 572F. If you’ve searching for the best way to know when a meal is done, instant read thermometers are what I recommend. You’ll easily see the temperature of a meal and know whether it’s time to stop cooking or if you need to keep going a bit more.

While today’s lead deal offers an easy-to-read digital display, you can save quite a bit by ditching that feature. The Rubbermaid Instant Read Thermometer is available at Amazon for $4. You’ll find a standard dial here, though it showcases the temperature just the same.

Along the same line as today’s lead deal is this pour over kit from OXO. Designed to take your coffee game to the next level, you’ll want precise water temperature for exact brewing. Sound interesting? Well, it’s on sale for under $13 which is matching the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. Learn more in our previous coverage.

More on the SMAK Instant Read Thermometer:

  • Instant Read Thermometer needs just 2-3 seconds to measure accurate temperature and has a wide range of -58℉-572℉ (-50°C- 300°C)
  • Meat Thermometer for grilling has an internal magnet makes it convenient for storage. Ultra-safe folding design & auto shut off after 10 min. Smak Instant Thermometer case is made of strong ABS plastic
  • Cooking Thermometer comes packaged in a premium, foam lined box. Makes a great a gift idea for any cooking or barbecue enthusiast

